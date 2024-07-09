“That’s How They Get an Incapacitated Moron like Joe Biden Elected” — Trump Calls on GOP Lawyers to Sue to Stop Illegals from Voting and Democrats From Cheating in Another Presidential Election

President Trump on Tuesday called on Republican Attorneys Harmeet Dhillon and David Braden to stop the Democrats from allowing illegal aliens from voting in the 2024 election.
Democrats announced they will block any legislation from the US House that protects American voters and allows illegal voters to cast votes for Democrats.
JUST IN: Biden Expected to Veto Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act Preventing Illegals from Voting in Presidential Elections, Claims Bill is “Based on Easily Disproven Falsehoods”
For some reason, Democrats believe they must cheat to win elections today.
President Trump released a brutal statement calling out Joe Biden, the moron, and Democrats who CHEAT.
President Donald Trump: Republicans must pass the Save Act, or go home and cry yourself to sleep. Non citizen Illegal Migrants are getting the right to vote, being pushed by crooked Democrat Politicians who are not being stopped by an equally dishonest Justice Department. Our whole voting system is under siege. Harmeet and David, go to court and get this stopped, NOW. The Dems can’t win on their policies, the only way they can win is to CHEAT. They do it at every level of government, and they do it well. That’s how they get an incapacitated moron like Joe Biden elected. Get tough RNC (Michael W!), Speaker Johnson, and all State and Local Republican politicians. The Justice Department is CORRUPT and won’t do a thing to help. They have no shame! All I can say is that if I’m elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time. We already know who you are. DON’T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!.