Texas DPS Aircraft Footage Shows Smuggling Attempt, Illegals Fleeing Back to Mexico on Raft (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released aerial footage of a smuggler and several illegals on the run from the Border Patrol yesterday in Mission, Texas. As the smuggler drove toward the Rio Grande, he was arrested. That’s when seven illegal aliens got on a raft and fled back to Mexico.

Watch:

#RGV: Yesterday, the @TxDPS Aircraft Ops Division assisted @USBPChiefRGV with a smuggling attempt in Mission, TX. The smuggler fled from Agents & drove towards the Rio Grande. Agents arrested the smuggler & 7 illegal immigrants fled back to Mexico in a raft. The video shows how… pic.twitter.com/Uwq44mmZnf — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) July 6, 2024

Under Operation Lone Star, Texas has cracked down on illegal immigration on its own without the help of the politicians in DC.

While the Biden regime intentionally is letting in illegal aliens, Texas has been taking the initiative to protect its Border.

Texas DPS has also been successful with its ground operations. They have been arresting illegal aliens throughout the state. Footage released yesterday from late June in Starr County, shows a smuggler evading the DPS on a short vehicle chase. After bailing out of the car, the illegal is shown resisting arrest.

Watch:

& 6/26: A smuggler in a Ford Explorer led @TxDPS Troopers on a short vehicle pursuit in Starr County. The smuggler evaded through a neighborhood &… pic.twitter.com/t1EutN3ang — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) July 5, 2024

The Federal Government has failed in its Constitutional duties under Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constituion.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

Since the Biden regime took over in January of 2021, an estimated 10 to 12 million illegal aliens have invaded the US. Some estimates are upwards of 15 million considering the number of “gotaways.”

That number equals or is greater than about the population of 41 individual states.