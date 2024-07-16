HERE WE GO: Democrats Renew Push to Oust Joe Biden, Sabotage DNC’s Plan For Early ‘Virtual Roll Call’

Here we go!

Democrats in Congress are back at it with another round of attacks on Joe Biden after taking a break following the assassination attempt against Trump.

Nearly two dozen Democrat lawmakers have called for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race following his disastrous debate performance.

The rebellion took a back seat for a few days after a bullet grazed Trump’s ear at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

But the Democrats are back at it with an effort to sabotage the DNC’s plan for an early ‘virtual roll call.’

The DNC scheduled a virtual roll call as early as July 21 to nominate Joe Biden before the DNC Convention in Chicago in response to Ohio’s ballot access rules.

Congressional Democrats are circulating a letter addressed to the DNC. They argued that there is no legal justification for an early virtual roll call because the Ohio legislature changed the ballot rules to accommodate Joe Biden.

The Democrats want to leave room for ‘debate’ before the DNC Convention in August.

Read between the lines: They want to replace Joe Biden.

