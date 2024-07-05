THE SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP? Britain’s New Foreign Secretary Called Donald Trump a ‘Neo-Nazi-Sympathizing Sociopath,’ Joined Protests During His State Visit

Britain’s new Foreign Secretary is a far-left racebaiter who has described Donald Trump as a “neo-nazi-sympathizing sociopath” and participated in protests during his official visit to the country.

The Rt Hon David Lammy MP @DavidLammy has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs @FCDOGovUK. pic.twitter.com/NKs1L5gTsp — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 5, 2024

Lammy, who claims to be the first black Briton to attend Harvard Law School, was appointed as Foreign Secretary on Friday after the Labour Party won a landslide victory in the country’s general election, despite winning a lower vote share than when the party lost in 2017.

Following Trump’s rise to the Oval Office, Lammy vowed to “chain myself to the door of Number 10” if plans to give Trump state visit to the United Kingdom went ahead and later participated in protests when the event went ahead.

Lammy said at the time:

We need to martial our efforts to fight. I will be on the streets when eventually they cave in and let Donald Trump into this country. The man is a racist. The man has Ku Klux members in his inner team. The man thinks it is OK to have protesting Nazis on the streets. Of course I will campaign against it. If I have to chain myself to the door of Number 10 this black man will do it.

In an article for TIME magazine the following year, Lammy announced he would be joining “tens of thousands on the streets, protesting against our government’s capitulation to this tyrant in a toupee.”

“Trump is not only a woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathizing sociopath. He is also a profound threat to the international order that has been the foundation of Western progress for so long,” he wrote in Time. “It is because I cherish and champion those values that this Friday, I will march with London against Donald Trump.”

This iconic clip by David Lammy always reminds me of Pantomime; as he’s wittering on about never seeing a police officer all he has to do is look over his right shoulder & there sticking out like Belisha beacon is? a police officer #He’s behind you‍♂️‍♂️pic.twitter.com/J9S79M7s4A — Norman Brennan (@NormanBrennan) July 5, 2024

However, Lammy has since changed his tune, insisting that he will work with the Trump administration if he wins election in November.

“It doesn’t matter who is in Number 10 – you work with the United States,” Lammy told Sky News back in January. “I think all backbenchers of both sides and I know that the current Foreign Secretary David Cameron described him as a misogynist and xenophobic.”

“So all of us are going to have a backstory in relation to that. But the truth is, if I have the privilege of becoming foreign secretary, it will be my job to represent the national interests of this country.”