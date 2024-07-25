Six House Democrats Join Republicans in Condemning ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris’s Illegal Invasion

Six House Democrats have joined Republicans in condemining Kamala Harris’s handling of the U.S. southern border.

The four-page resolution, put forward by Rep. Elise Stefanik, sought to condemn Harris and the White House for circa 10 million illegal aliens who have been welcomed into the country since the Biden regime seized power in 2021.

Democrat Reps. Yadira D. Caraveo of Colorado, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Don Davis of North Carolina, Jared Golden of Maine, Mary Peltola of Alaska and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington.all joined Republicans in supporting the motion, which passed by a majority of 220-196.

“It took Harris 93 days as the border czar before finally visiting the southern border on June 25, 2021,” the resolution states. “President Biden’s and Border Czar Harris’s far left Democrat open border policies are to blame for this historic crisis.”

BREAKING: The House just voted in favor of a resolution condemning border czar Kamala Harris for the open border catastrophe. Six Democrats voted with every Republican: Peltola, Golden, MGP, Caraveo, Don Davis, and Cuellar. pic.twitter.com/C3WfsArjeV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 25, 2024

“The result of her inaction has been record high illegal crossings, overwhelmed communities, and an evisceration of the rule of law,” added House Spekaer Mike Johnson.

However, The Hill notes that most of the aforementioned Democrats are in competitive races, meaning their vote may me more a political calculation than principled opposition.

The White House, meanwhile, sough to defend its abysmal record by putting out a fact sheet pointing out that border crossings have been down from their previous record highs over the past few months.

“While the President’s action has led to significant results, our nation’s immigration system requires Congressional action to provide needed resources and additional authorities,” the statement read.