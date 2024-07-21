REVEALED: Sanctuary Cities Drowning Under Migrant Invasion Have Begun Quietly Cooperating With ICE

A number of Democratic cities drowning under the pressure of the illegal migrant invasion have quietly started cooperating with Immigration and Customers Enforcement (ICE).

According to NBC News, several cities are now informing ICE about releasing illegal aliens from jail and even exploring ways in which they can expand their cooperation.

The report states:

In an interview, acting ICE Director P.J. Lechleitner said some counties and cities that previously refused to tell ICE when they were releasing undocumented immigrants from jail are now discussing ways they might be able to coordinate with ICE further, like giving it advance notice before migrants convicted of violent crimes are released. Previously, those jurisdictions had been among the many cities with Democratic or progressive leadership that had been refusing to work with ICE out of concern it might inhibit the investigation of crimes. They believed migrants would be afraid to report crimes if contacting the authorities exposed them to the risk of deportation.

Lechleitner told NBC that these cities and jurisdictions were primarily motivated by the huge numbers of illegal aliens who are released from jail only to commit further crimes against civilians:

For many, many years, certain states and jurisdictions just have been really reticent about dealing with us because of the civil immigration piece of it. You’ve seen some examples of this, where some individuals, unfortunately, were encountered by local law enforcement and because of the policies put in place, either at the state or local level, they weren’t allowed to notify immigration authorities … and all of a sudden you have people being released and reoffending. We don’t want that. We want to make sure that public safety threats are appropriately mitigated. At-large arrests put the citizenry at risk because we have to do an arrest in neighborhoods. We shouldn’t have to do that. Let’s do it in a controlled setting, so everyone’s safe. My folks are safe, the local community’s safe and the noncitizens are safe as well.

Since Joe Biden seized office back in 2021, approximately 10 million illegal immigrants have entered the country through the southern border, with that figure increasing every day.

Many of these individuals have criminal records or direct links to drug cartels and transnational criminal organizations, leading to the deaths of many innocent Americans.

According to a poll carried out by Reuters and Ipsos, more than half of Americans want to see illegal aliens rounded up and deported, something that Donald Trump has pledged to do if he returns to the White House.