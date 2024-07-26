Shocking Poll Finds 9% of “Likely US Voters” That Voted in 2020 Were Not US Citizens or “Not Sure”

The destructive border policies of Joe Biden and his ‘border czar’ Kamala Harris have allowed over 10 million illegal immigrants to cross over our southern border and move about the country after immediately cancelling numerous Trump era policies in 2021. These illegals were typically given a court date, often times years into the future, to come back for their asylum hearing while remaining free to roam about the country in the meantime.

In addition to creating a massive drain on local and state governments tasked with providing for these illegal migrants, another major problem has arisen: voter registration. With automatic voter registration and motor voter registration in many states, including Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, California, and New York, anyone who obtains a drivers license, or in some cases engages with almost any government entity, may be registered to vote, often times unbeknownst to them. In some cases, not only are they registered unknowingly, but laws have been enacted to release them of liability if they are sent a ballot and ‘accidentally’ vote.

In addition to illegal immigrants, there are also an estimated 12.7 million green card holders in the United States. These individuals can obtain Social Security numbers, drivers licenses, and other government benefits. But they are not permitted to vote in federal elections.

However, the Electronic Registration Information Center’s (ERIC) Membership Agreement has a loophole that could enable illegal voters to unintentionally register through automatic voter registration. The private party voter registration system is used by 24 states and DC with 41.7 million voter records and “62 million potential voters identified,” according to their website.

ERIC’s bylaws explicitly forbid states from sending citizenship information to ERIC to register voters in their state. ERIC’s own bylaws under Exhibit A (pg. 17) in the Membership Agreement read:

“Under no circumstances shall the Member transmit an individual’s record where the record contains documentation or other information indicating that the individual is a non-citizen of the United States.

Earlier this month, House Democrats rallied against a bill brought by Republicans that would require proof of citizenship in order to vote in federal elections. Two weeks ago, despite opposition from the Democrats, the House passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act and sent it to the US Senate, where it likely will not pass the Democrat-controlled chamber.

A new Rasmussen poll taken before the assassination attempt on President Trump and the resignation from the 2024 Democrat ticket by Joe Biden shows a shocking result. The poll shows the top issues still remain the economy (27%) and the border (20%). However, the demographic polled is interesting.

Rasmussen also asked 2,466 the typical questions in an election year poll, however, they also asked about citizenship status. Respondents either answered “Yes,” “No,” or “Not sure.”

BREAKING: Shocking new poll reveals 91% of people who said they were “non-citizens” voted in the 2020 Presidential election..pic.twitter.com/wML8tmfrIe — Douglas Macgregor (@DougAMacgregor) July 24, 2024

Out of 2,466 respondents, 131 responded with “No” and 91 responded “Not sure” regarding their citizenship. This accounts for just over 9% of those polled in a healthy sample size. Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen points out that these are numbers of people who voted in 2020, before the influx of illegal immigrants at our southern border, and was a poll of “likely US voters.” These numbers are statistically significant and can easily sway an election one way or another.

Why would Democrats then continue to try and block a bill requiring proof of citizenship? Well, in the words of X, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, “Because they want to cheat.”