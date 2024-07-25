SHOCK POLL: Only 3 Out of 10 Think Kamala Harris Can Win Presidential Race

After the Democrat ‘palace coup’ has taken feeble Joe Biden out of the Presidential race and ushered his Vice President Kamala Harris as the presumptive candidate, a whole new dynamic has emerged, and the newest polls show just how much of an uphill battle Harris has to face in terms of her own personal credibility.

While she is indeed showing signs of momentum as she enters the fray, the Democrat machine so far has not proven to be a substitute for a strong personality, likeability and credibility.

Support by Dem chieftains hasn’t translated to faith among the general public that Harris can win.

New York Post reported:

“In a poll of 1,605 people (1,435 of whom are registered voters) YouGov conducted between July 21 and 23 — a period that encompasses Biden’s announcement not to run and the quick coalescence of Democratic elites around Harris — only 31% think the vice president has what it takes to earn a promotion this year.”

The lack of confidence in Harris affects both men and women.

In the meantime, 52% of respondents see Trump as the likely winner.

Naturally, Democrats give Harris her best metric, with 67% of people in her own party saying the veep will win – but as much as 14% predict a Trump victory and the rest are unsure.

Republicans, on the other hand, are much more convinced of Trump’s chances.

“Just 3% of Republicans surveyed expect Harris to win, while 91% think the race in November is Trump’s to lose.

Independents also seem to think Trump is inevitable, with 53% of unaligned voters believing he’ll emerge victorious, versus just 23% of indys who believe Harris will win.”

Harris lead among black voters with 45%- but Trump takes up a considerable third of the respondents.

One important distinction to make is that the numbers of people actually supporting each candidate are much closer.

“When asked about “presidential vote intent,” 41% of those polled back Harris — putting her just 3 points behind Trump [with 44%], well inside the +/- 3.3% margin of error and tracking with polls from NPR and Marist that likewise show a race that is too close to call.”

President Trump has consolidated Republican vote in this survey, taking 92% of them, while Harris only has 86% support level in her own party.

“Independents are still up for grabs, but YouGov’s sample says Trump holds serve — taking 37% of them to Harris’ 32%. Of the remainder, 11% support Kennedy and 9% are still undecided.”

