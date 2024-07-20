“She’s Running!” – Hillary Clinton Floated as Biden Replacement Amid Democrat Turmoil

The Democrat party is in disarray as they try to push Joe Biden out of the way.

Obama and Pelosi are orchestrating damaging leaks to the media in an effort to drive Biden out of the 2024 race.

Joe Biden is currently fuming at his Rehoboth Beach house as Democrats plan a coup against him with rumors of an open convention.

Kamala Harris is jumping on donor calls and rallying supporters in North Carolina as Biden hides at his beach compound.

The media is pushing Kamala Harris as the perfect alternative to Joe Biden.

However, an author floated twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton as the perfect Biden replacement in an op-ed for The Hill.

Pablo O’Hana wrote an opinion piece on Saturday titled, “Ready for Round 2: Why we Need Hillary more than ever.”

“The strongest argument against replacing President Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic nominee is the notion that no suitable successor exists. But there is, and not just a good one but one of the most qualified people ever to run for the office: Hillary Rodham Clinton,” O’Hana wrote.

O’Hana even called Hillary Clinton “perhaps the mightiest of all” choices to replace Joe Biden.

“These swing-back voters are crucial to winning; Clinton can turn past regrets into proactive support by being a powerful reminder of the stakes of straying in 2024,” he said.

O’Hana concluded: “The Democrats have a seasoned, savvy and adaptable candidate in Hillary Clinton. Without the burden of incumbency, she can run on a platform of stability, restoration and progress, with the credibility of her lifetime in public service and proven leadership. In her candidacy, we might just find our best chance to retain the White House and transcend the gladiatorial spectacle of politics

“SHE’S RUNNING!” Trump advisor Jason Miller said on Saturday in response to Pablo O’Hana’s op-ed.