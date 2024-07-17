“She Looks Like She’s 7 or 8 Maybe” – Biden Sniffs 3-Year-Old Girl at Nevada Deli Market, Obsesses Over Her Age (VIDEO)

He just can’t help himself.

After two disastrous speeches, Joe Biden made an unscheduled stop at Mario’s Westside Market in Las Vegas, Nevada Tuesday evening.

Biden delivered remarks during the 115th NAACP National Convention and then participated in an economic summit with Rep. Steven Horsford earlier Tuesday.

81-year-old Biden walked into Mario’s Westside Market and immediately went in for a sniff.

“How you doin? Good to see you!” Biden said as he went in for a sniff.

“Thank you, Riley! How old are you? 5?” Biden asked the child after he took a picture with her.

The child’s mother chimes in, “Say 3! I’m 3!”

Biden obsessed over the child’s age and told her she looks older.

“Three? She looks like she’s 7 or 8 maybe!” Biden gushed.

Creepy!

