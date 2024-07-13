WATCH: Sharpton Implies Biden is Racist for Only Taking Questions from White Reporters — While Expecting Black Support

Rev. Al Sharpton raged on Friday’s episode of “Morning Joe” about Joe Biden only taking questions from white reporters during his NATO Summit press conference.

Sharpton said it was “offensive” for Biden to expect black support while leaving them out of the conversation.

“There is deep concern, and I know you’re hearing it, too, that Joe Biden could lose it all for Democrats,” co-host Willie Geist said.

Sharpton acknowledged that he is hearing it, but he is also hearing that people are worried about the alternative.

“I was in Milwaukee yesterday doing a eulogy for a black man killed by some hotel guards,” Sharpton said. “People there are in an uproar about that are saying to me, you cannot win Wisconsin without Milwaukee and black turnout. They were saying to me, well, we have questions about Biden’s age, but where do we go? Are they going to try to undermine Kamala Harris? I think that if we’re talking a coalition, you’ve got to remember the basic roots of that coalition, black, Latinos, and labor. You can’t just take for granted, we’re going to go where some people just want to go and abandon someone who has been with us.”

Still, the infamous race activist complained about the lack of black reporters.

WOW: Renowned race-baiter Al Sharpton just went on MSNBC to accuse Joe Biden of being racist for not calling on Black reporters during his recent press conferences. YOUR REACTION? pic.twitter.com/J5H4rwbzlx — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) July 13, 2024

“I looked at the press conference last night and said, where are the black reporters?” Sharpton asked. “I mean, we’re looking at all whites questioning Biden, and black voters are supposed to get in line? I think that a lot of the people that are stepping out there taking things for granted. You notice that maybe only one member of the Congressional Black Caucus has said Biden ought to step aside.”

Sharpton concluded, “Don’t forget, it was the stonewall of the black voter and then the Latino vote that put Biden in nomination. For us to be out of these discussions I think is offensive and elitist.”

Geist pointed out that the reporters who were called on were pre-selected by the White House.