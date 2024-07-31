Senator Johnson on FBI Claims of Would-Be Assassin Thomas Crooks: “They’re Trying to Paint This as a MAGA Terrorist Trying to Take Out MAGA President. This Doesn’t Make Sense – You Can’t Trust the FBI”

On Tuesday night Senator Ron Johnson joined Laura Ingraham to discuss the Secret Service and FBI’s tawdry testimony before the Senate committees earlier today.

U.S. Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe and FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate provided updates on the ongoing investigation into the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump and the murder of one Trump supporter in Butler, Pennsylvania.

During the testimony, the FBI shamelessly attempted to link deceased killer Thomas Matthew Crooks, the would-be assassin of former President Donald Trump, to a social media account purportedly filled with anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Despite initial reports that investigators had found no threatening posts on Crooks’ social media accounts, Deputy Director Abbate claimed new evidence had surfaced.

“Something just very recently uncovered that I want to share is a social media account which is believed to be associated with this shooter,” Abbate said.

“Some of these comments, if ultimately attributable to the shooter, appear to reflect anti Semitic and anti-immigration themes to espouse political violence and are described as extreme in nature,” he added.

This should not surprise Americans who have been paying attention – The shady FBI is now trying to tie killer Thomas Crooks to right-wing extremists!

Soon after Abbate’s comments Gab founder Andrew Torba posted the video his platform.

Torba then quickly responded to the FBI’s allegations by releasing what he described as evidence contradicting the agency’s narrative. He claimed that his team discovered posts attributed to Crooks on Gab that painted a different picture of his political affiliations. According to Torba, these posts indicated that Crooks was pro-Biden and supportive of his immigration policies.

It can be recalled that on Wednesday, he announced that his team had discovered evidence suggesting Crooks may have operated an account on Gab under the username “EpicMicrowave.”

Torba asserted that the FBI’s claims were inconsistent with Gab’s understanding of Crooks’ motives.

He wrote:

The FBI is now claiming that the Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks had an unspecified “social media account” in 2019/2020 (when he was 14/15 years old) that posted “anti-immigrant and anti-semitic” content. This is not consistent with Gab’s understanding of the shooter’s motives based on an Emergency Disclosure Request (“EDR”) we received from the FBI last week for the Gab account “EpicMicrowave” which, based on the content of that EDR, the FBI appeared to think belonged to Thomas Crooks. Many, particularly regime media reporters, have doubted Gab’s claims that this request existed. Normally we don’t confirm the existence or content of law enforcement communications. In this instance we had to make an exception due to the overwhelming public interest in disclosure and transparency. As a courtesy to law enforcement, we are not going to post the entire request. This is the first page of that request. The story is this: the account for which data was requested was, UNEQUIVOCALLY, pro-Biden and in particular pro-Biden’s immigration policy. To the best of Gab’s knowledge, as of 2021, Crooks was a pro-lockdown, pro-immigration, left-wing Joe Biden supporter.

Torba’s response included a partial release of the EDR, which the FBI states, “FBI investigative efforts identified several E-Mails, Telephones, and One Possible GAB account associated with Crooks. This Emergency Disclosure Request is being submitted to identify any co-conspirators.”

BREAKING: The FBI is now claiming that the Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks had an unspecified “social media account” in 2019/2020 (when he was 14/15 years old) that posted “anti-immigrant and anti-semitic” content. This is not consistent with Gab’s understanding of the… pic.twitter.com/UPPJSAkPqp — Andrew Torba (@BasedTorba) July 30, 2024

Later on The Ingraham Angle Senator Ron Johnson slammed the untrustworthy testimony by the government officials.

Laura Ingraham: Senator Johnson, you got the deep state that can surveil the Trump campaign, right, back in 2015 and ’16. They can’t seem to put two and two together on a 20-year-old. Why are we spending all this money on the FBI? This seems ridiculous. Sen. Ron Johnson: What am I missing? You know I do not trust the FBI do this investigation, honestly. But I caught that contradiction as well. I thought I thought I heard him say, Initially, anti-immigrant, and then you said another one was pro-immigrant. That’s the reason I asked the question at the very end of my questioning is, they say they’re investigating this as an assassination attempt and also as domestic terrorism. It was obviously an assassination attempt. Why are you classifying as domestic terrorism? Again, my concern is the way this Biden administration has basically accused half of America being potential domestic terrorists. In his testimony, he’s talking about as anti-immigrant. Again, they’re trying to paint this as a MAGA Republican trying to take out, I guess, the MAGA President. It makes no sense whatsoever, but that’s why you can’t trust the FBI.

