REPORT: Gab Founder Andrew Torba Allegedly Finds Evidence that Trump Would-Be Assassin Thomas Crooks Had an Account on Gab and Supported Joe Biden

On Wednesday, Gab founder Andrew Torba reported that his staff had allegedly found evidence that Trump shooter Thomas Crooks may have had an account on the free speech social media platform.

Torba published nine posts that he believes were written on the social media platform by Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Andrew Torba reported on Gab:

Approximately 30 minutes ago, Gab learned that Thomas Crooks, the deranged Joe Biden supporter who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump, may have had an account on our platform. We are unable to confirm that the account in question actually belonged to him. The account was last active on the site in 2021. As far as we are aware, the account did not use the site to send any direct messages. He posted on the site nine (9) times total. While the account made very few posts on the site, the majority of them were in support of President Biden. A number of posts in particular expressed support for President Biden’s COVID lockdowns, border policies and executive orders. We have saved the account data pending receipt of a search warrant.

Andrew Torba later posted a request for prayers.

Would appreciate some prayer. I’m sticking my neck out big time on this one, but I felt it was the right thing to do in the public interest.

Kanekoa the Great later published on his Twitter page the images allegedly posted by Thomas Crooks on Gab.

Kanekoa added this:

NEW: Thomas Matthew Crooks made nine posts on Gab supporting President Biden, COVID lockdowns, and Biden’s border policies, according to Gab Founder Andrew Torba (

@BasedTorba

). “Im sorry explain to me how trump was ever concerned with what the left wanted, or anybody in the GOP for that matter?” “The reason all the deaths are down is because you are in stuck in your house.” “Actually the executive order allows an easier path to US citizenship therefore no longer making them illegals and allowing children to join their already legalized immigrant parents in the US.” “first of all Biden executive orders don’t incentivize human trafficking as human traffickers aren’t interested in citizenships, likewise the majority of illegal immigrants are not criminals and in fact some studies(such as the one linked below) show lower rates of crime committed by these individuals, it is also unclear if the extensive path to citizenship is in fact effective at routing out potential bad actors hence why there is a review of that system.” “Thats funny because the first order mandates a reuniting of any families separated at the border, the 2nd and 3rd orders a review of trumps immigration policies and other previous policies. However his order doesn’t actually open borders or reduce the authority of border patrol, or anything that would substantially reduce BP effectiveness.”

Of course, additional context is needed to confirm these Gab posts belonged to Crooks.

This is explosive information if it’s true. We will continue to update this post as we learn more.