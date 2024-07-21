Sen. Johnson: Secret Service Blew Off Meeting with Local Law Enforcement the Morning of the Attempted Assassination – Secret Service Took Photos of Crooks One Hour Before Shooting (VIDEO)

Senator Ron Johnson dropped several bombs on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Johnson told Bartiromo that the Secret Service blew off meetings that morning before the attempted assassination of President Trump.

The Secret Service also took photos of the killer Crooks an hour before the shooting of Trump!

Maria Bartiromo: Oh, my God, Senator. Incredible. All right, you sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Director of the FBI, Christopher Ray, about this epic failure of security. Can you walk us through what you’d like to see and your preliminary findings of your investigation, which has now become bipartisan? Is that correct?

Senator Ron Johnson: Correct. I spoke with the chairman, Blumenthal, the chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee investigation. I’m the ranking member. He completely agrees with me that we must start doing transcribed interviews with all the witnesses now while memories are fresh. That’s really good news from my standpoint.

My staff immediately started reaching out to local law enforcement. We’ve gathered a fair amount of information. Again, we’re just scratching the surface. But a couple of things that we found out, for example, the Secret Service did not even attend the 9:00 security meeting with local law enforcement. It pretty well put in charge the Butler County law enforcement to coordinate things. Law enforcement wasn’t even on the same channel. The SWAT and sniper teams weren’t –

Maria Bartiromo: Just to be clear, Senator, that was a 9:00 AM meeting on July 13th, the day of the shooting? Correct.

Senator Johnson: Secret Service wasn’t there. Secret Service had been there for site visits, weren’t even there. It turned over some of the outer perimeter stuff to local law enforcement. They weren’t even on the same security channel. The sniper and SWAT teams weren’t on the same channel as the patrol officers, and they weren’t on the same channel as Secret Service, so they had to relay things.

One of the things we found out is that we’ve got a more detailed timeline. This picture is now on the internet, but a picture was, a photo was taken by the local sniper team in the AGR Building at 5:14 of Crooks. Again, we had pictures of this guy. Why was he not intercepted? There’s so many unanswered questions here.

Maria Bartiromo: The pictures were taken at 5:14, and he was shot at 6:11?

Senator Johnson suggested there may have been two shooters. He also pointed to a mysterious man from the ATF who has gone dark since the shooting.

This is must-see TV!

Via Sunday Morning Futures.

