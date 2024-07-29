San Francisco Officials Urge People to Wear Face Masks Indoors – Four Years After Pandemic Began!

The city of San Francisco is once again urging people to wear face nappies in indoor settings in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, more than four years after the pandemic began.

In a post to the X platform, the San Francisco Department of Public Health urged people to wear a “well-fitted mask” while in certain indoor spaces.

“Make this summer a healthy one for yourself and others,” the post read. “With COVID-19 circulating, please consider wearing a well-fitted mask in crowded indoor spaces”

In a statement provided to the San Francisco Chronicle, the city attributed its warning to “rising coronavirus wastewater levels across San Francisco and California.”

The paper reported:

According to CDC data, California is among the few states with “very high” wastewater levels of the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, corroborated by the Chronicle’s tracker showing high levels at most Bay Area sewage treatment plants — including both such facilities in San Francisco.

The city’s seven-day average test positivity rate is 6.5%, compared to a statewide level of 13.8% as of Friday, with more recent figures still pointing to an increase. Some indicators hint the swell may be easing, as statewide emergency room visits rose at a slower pace than in recent weeks. Still, California is among 36 states experiencing rising infections, per CDC figures.

COVID-19 accounts for 1.6% of deaths in California, up slightly from the week before, but remains well below past peaks. Last weekend, Joe Biden announced he would be entering a period of isolation at his house in Delaware after contracting COVID-19, despite receiving multiple vaccines designed to stop transmission of the virus. The diagnosis also coincided with the weekend in which he announced he would be withdrawing from the presidential race, leading some to question whether he really was suffering from COVID in the first place. He has since returned to the White House, claiming that his symptoms have been resolved.