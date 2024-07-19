RINO Utah Gov. Spencer Cox Does a Massive U-Turn and Endorses Trump’s Campaign

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has seemingly changed his mind about the 2024 presidential election.

Cox, a notorious RINO who has always publicly opposed Trump and the MAGA movement, announced his intention to support the Republican nominee during his monthly press conference on Friday.

“My commitment to him was that I would help him try to lower the temperature in this country, and I sincerely hope — from what I’ve heard from people around him — that he’s committed to that,” Cox explained.

He added that he would “do everything I can to help” Trump win the election and unify America.

Cox also confirmed he had written a letter to Trump in the wake of the failed assassination attempt against him in which he claimed that the president had been saved by divine intervention.

“I believe in our better angels, Mr. President, and I believe you are capable of being that kind of leader for this troubled nation,” read the letter. “It is a huge burden to be placed on any person.”

“Now, because of that miracle, you have the opportunity to do something that no other person on earth can do right now: unify and save our country.”

His comments come just over a week after he indicated that he had never voted for Donald Trump and had no intention of doing so in November.

“I’ve said before, I haven’t voted for the top of the ticket since 2012. I’ve certainly had my concerns,” he told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins. “One of those is what happened on January 6. I’m hopeful. I want my party to win.

“They chose a candidate this time around that was not my first choice,” he continued. “Wasn’t my choice last time either.”