Right on Cue: Clintons Endorse Kamala Harris After Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race

Bill and Hillary Clinton on Sunday endorsed Kamala Harris shortly after Joe Biden announced he is dropping out of the 2024 race.

Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

About 30 minutes later Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.” Biden said on X.

Right on cue, the Clintons endorsed Kamala Harris.

The Democrat machine, with Obama at the helm, pushed Joe Biden out of the race.

If Joe Biden really got 81 million votes in 2020, why would the Democrats want him out?

The DNC rigged 2016 (pushed out Bernie Sanders for Hillary Clinton), rigged 2020 (pushed out Buttigieg and Sanders for loser Joe Biden) and now they’re rigging the 2024 election.

After praising Joe Biden’s “extraordinary career,” the Clintons said it is time to “support Kamala Harris.”

“Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her. America’s future depends on it,” The Clintons said.