Billionaire Democrat Funder and Guest to Epstein Island and Epstein Townhouse Donates Nearly $700,000 to Joe Biden’s Campaign

In the 2017 special election for US Senator in Alabama, Democrats ran a smear campaign against Judge Roy Moore and Facebook allowed it. Facebook had no problem with the smear campaign.

The Democrats took the “Russian model” and ramped it up — times a million. LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman (pictured) donated $100,000 to the cause. Democrats later admitted to the disinformation campaign. They won the Senate race in Alabama.

In 2018, Reid Hoffman took part in another deceptive campaign and was a top donor of an alleged “Republican” Never-Trump Women’s Pac.

And around the same time in 2018 The Daily Caller News Foundation revealed Democrat operatives linked to Reid Hoffman used the same tactics in the 2018 midterm to suppress GOP turnout in the midterm elections. Republicans lost the House and Pelosi took the gavel.

Reid Hoffman is a committed leftist who likes be involved in shady and possibly illegal Facebook campaigns to mislead voters. Facebook allows this because he is a leftist.

In 2019 The Gateway Pundit reported that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was a guest at a dinner hosted by Reid Hoffman.

And in May The Epoch Times reported that Reid Hoffman was a guest at Jeffrey Epstein’s island home and his apartment in New York City.

The Epoch Times reported:

The Democrat megadonor who funded a lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump of defamation met with Jeffrey Epstein at the sex offender’s home. Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn, who has donated millions to Democrats over the years, went to Epstein’s notorious island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Hoffman told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which broke the news from records it reviewed, that he was trying to convince Epstein to donate to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he helps advise the MIT Media Lab. Hoffman was also scheduled to sleep at Epstein’s townhouse in New York City in 2014. Hoffman, who could not be reached, told The Journal he regrets how he interacted with Epstein after the latter pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution. “It gnaws at me that, by lending my association, I helped his reputation, and thus delayed justice for his survivors,” Hoffman said. “While I relied on MIT’s endorsement, ultimately, I made the mistake, and I am sorry for my personal misjudgment.”

Reid Hoffman is back in the news this week. The Democrat megadonor gave nearly $700,000 to the Biden Campaign Fund.

There will be no screaming headlines in the fake news demanding Joe Biden return the donations. There never is. After all, Reid Hoffman is a Democrat donor.