REPORT: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Open to Dumping Joe Biden

Just when it seemed Joe Biden had just put down a rebellion this week regarding his candidacy, the soap opera involving his future as a presidential candidate has yet another twist.

Axios has exclusively reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer may be publicly stating “I am for Joe,” but he is singing a different tune in private. The outlet reports that he is, in fact, open to a presidential ticket NOT led by Biden.

Axios notes that over the last twelve days, Schumer has been listening to ideas regarding the best way forward for the party, including replacing Biden. At this point, has not said who would be a more viable candidate than Biden.

His primary focus is finding out how best to defeat President Trump and hold the Democratic majority in the Senate, which are both in serious question now.

Multiple Democratic senators also revealed to the Axios that Schumer is listening to the concerns of his whole caucus regarding Biden’s future in the race. During Tuesday’s Democratic caucus meeting, Schumer notably did not say whether Biden could defeat Trump or if he should remain in the race.

There is good reason for Schumer’s remaining mum: several Senate Democrats have a defeatist attitude regarding Biden’s chances.

Three Democratic senators, Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Jon Tester (D-MT), and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), have all publically said Biden is highly unlikely to defeat President Trump. In fact, Bennet told CNN that Trump could win by a “landslide,” which would almost certainly flip the Senate and the House to the GOP.

Schumer, along with Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton, are among the few Democrats with the gravitas to tell Biden to throw in the towel. As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Pelosi went on MSNBC this morning and refused to commit to backing Biden for President, instead telling the interviewers: “It’s up to the President to decide if he’s going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short.”

Whether Schumer ultimately follows through will likely depend on two factors: future polling and Biden’s post-NATO press conference tomorrow.

Axios reveals that key Democrat lawmakers and donors are carefully watching whether Biden suffers another high-profile public disaster and declines further in the polls before making a move. As the consummate cutthroat politician, one knows Schumer will also be ready.

The outlet notes that even before Biden’s disastrous June debate, Schumer was boasting to allies that the debate had two advantages: it would give Biden time to recover if he performed poorly or it would give Democrats the option of finding a different standard-bearer if Biden’s candidacy wasn’t salvageable.

With the Democratic Convention starting next month, time is running out on Dementia Joe.