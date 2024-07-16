REPORT: DNC Planning to ‘Run Out The Clock’ on Biden Nomination, Force Delegates to Confirm Him Before Convention

The Democratic National Committee is reportedly preparing to use some dirty tricks to get Biden over the line.

According to Axios, the DNC is planning to “run out the clock” on his nomination in a bid to quell the growing calls for him to step aside because of his declining mental and physical health.

The report states:

The Democratic National Committee is quietly steaming ahead with plans to technically nominate President Biden weeks before the party’s convention next month, Axios has learned. It’s the latest effort by Biden’s team to stamp out the Democratic rebellion that’s been pushing for the president to step aside since his bad performance in the June 27 debate. Once Biden receives votes from a majority of the nearly 4,000 delegates, it will become exceedingly difficult to remove him from atop the Democratic presidential ticket. The DNC’s current plan is to train state party chairs next week on how to conduct the electronic voting in a secure way. The window for voting is likely to open on July 29 and conclude by Aug. 5, according to people familiar with the matter. If the working plan for a “virtual roll call” holds, Biden just has to outlast his party’s critics for about two more weeks.

In a statement to Axios, DNC chairman Jamie Harrison did not deny the plans, which some delegates have described as an effort to “put in the fix.”

“We look forward to nominating Joe Biden through a virtual roll call and celebrating with fanfare together in Chicago in August alongside the 99 percent of delegates who are supporting the Biden-Harris ticket,” he said. “We have not announced or finalized any schedules yet.”

Following his disastrous debate performance last month, dozens of Democratic lawmakers, consultants, donors and power brokers have demanded that Biden make way for an alternative candidate.

However, old Joe is digging his heels in and point blank refusing to step aside. “The fact is that, the consideration is that I think I’m the most qualified person to run for president,” Biden said last week. “I beat him once, and I will beat him again.”