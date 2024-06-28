ROUND-UP: As Biden Falls Apart at Debate, Demands to Replace Him Become Absolutely Deafening

Calls to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee are becoming absolutely deafening.

Following his abysmal debate performance on Thursday night, left-wing politicians, commentators, activists demanded that Biden be replaced by a candidate who is not suffering from a form of dementia.

According to CNN’s Chief National Correspondent John King, Democrats are currently weighing their options

MSNBC commentator Joy Reid said her phone never stopped buzzing as people expressed panic over Biden’s lack of mental competency.

Google Trends told its own story.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said the Democratic Party should nominate someone else “before it’s too late.”

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said conversations about the future will begin tomorrow.

The left-wing Drudge Report declared that “Operation: Replace Biden” is now underway.

Pollster Frank Luntz said a group of undecided voters want old Joe to step aside.

Meanwhile, members of the Democratic rank and file also expressed their frustration.

What a mess.

