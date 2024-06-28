ROUND-UP: As Biden Falls Apart at Debate, Demands to Replace Him Become Absolutely Deafening

Calls to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee are becoming absolutely deafening.

Following his abysmal debate performance on Thursday night, left-wing politicians, commentators, activists demanded that Biden be replaced by a candidate who is not suffering from a form of dementia.

According to CNN’s Chief National Correspondent John King, Democrats are currently weighing their options

BREAKING NEWS: CNN just announced that Democrats are trying to figure out if they need to replace Joe Biden. THIS IS INSANE. This could be the final conspiracy to come true. pic.twitter.com/anXCW7fLrI — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 28, 2024

MSNBC commentator Joy Reid said her phone never stopped buzzing as people expressed panic over Biden’s lack of mental competency.

JOY REID: “My phone never really stopped buzzing throughout. The universal reaction was…approaching panic!” pic.twitter.com/KNRAeb2S1s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2024

Google Trends told its own story.

“Replace Biden” over the last four hours on Google Trends. pic.twitter.com/5NIQLWlzOz — Caleb O. Brown (@cobrown) June 28, 2024

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said the Democratic Party should nominate someone else “before it’s too late.”

Guys, the Dems should nominate someone else – before it’s too late. #swapJoeout — Andrew Yang⬆️ (@AndrewYang) June 28, 2024

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said conversations about the future will begin tomorrow.

MSNBC’S NICOLLE WALLACE JUST SAID CONVERSATIONS WILL TAKE PLACE TO REPLACE BIDEN TOMORROW! It’s not just a coincidence the left is railing against Joe. The debate was a SETUP to replace Biden with Gavin Newsom, Michelle Obama, or Kamala Harris. Share to make this go viral! pic.twitter.com/lP1QjsRRFE — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 28, 2024

The left-wing Drudge Report declared that “Operation: Replace Biden” is now underway.

The front-page of Drudge RIGHT NOW “Operation: Replace Biden” pic.twitter.com/LYgLfObGJR — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 28, 2024

Pollster Frank Luntz said a group of undecided voters want old Joe to step aside.

My focus group of undecided voters wants Joe Biden to step aside. They like him and respect him – most voted for him in 2020. But they want him to go. Tonight was a political earthquake. pic.twitter.com/tO0C79AQLk — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 28, 2024

Meanwhile, members of the Democratic rank and file also expressed their frustration.

Also just to be clear Biden being in this position right now was made possible by numerous spineless dickheads including the many members of White House staff. It’s on all of you dickheads — Lolo (@LolOverruled) June 28, 2024

Replace. Biden. Now. — Adam McKay (@ZombiePanther2) June 28, 2024

@TheDemocrats @HouseDemocrats @SenateDems please foe everything holy PLEASE replace biden on the ticket — CaptainBones (@realism_cynical) June 28, 2024

I hate Trump but read the room… Biden got destroyed and it’s time to get a new candidate with some energy. Save this country and replace Biden please! — Rob in the 314 (@RobE_314) June 28, 2024

This was disheartening for all us independents who don’t want trump but have now lost confidence in Biden. He’s a sweet old man but he can’t do this. Please FTLOG replace Biden. Buttigieg or Newsome. — 1EarthAngel (@1EarthAngel) June 28, 2024

Can you PLEASE replace Biden on the ballot, asap!!??? I would vote for you in a heartbeat and his performance was dismal. — FieldsofBarley (@FieldsofB63030) June 28, 2024

Please replace Biden w a Democrat candidate who’s dynamic in at convention. Shame on democrat higher ups to let it go this far. The election is too important. — Steven Underhill (@StevenUnderhill) June 28, 2024

What a mess.