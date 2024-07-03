Rep. Wesley Hunt Recounts Trump’s Legendary Power Move: Threatens Taliban Leader with Satellite Image of His Home During Negotiations, Then Walks Away

In a recent interview on Sage Steele’s podcast, U.S. Congressmen Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Wesley Hunt (R-TX) shared their perspectives on past political events.

The highlight of the conversation was Rep. Wesley Hunt’s recounting of a memorable power move by then-President Donald Trump during a negotiation with the Taliban leaders, which defined his administration’s foreign policy prowess.

According to Hunt, the incident occurred during discussions about a potential American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Trump, alongside Mike Pompeo, wanted a conditions-based withdrawal – a strategy that would see American troops gradually pulled back as long as the Taliban adhered to specific rules.

“President Trump wanted to get out of Afghanistan, but he wanted a conditions-based withdrawal, meaning that you do what we tell you to do, and then we will start pulling troops back slowly as long as you abide by our rules,” Rep. Hunt said.

“It’s President Trump and Mike Pompeo, and they are talking to Taliban leadership in the room, and they had one translator in the room.”

During these negotiations, President Trump reportedly looked directly at the Taliban leader and warned him, “If you harm a hair on a single American, I’m gonna kill you.”

He then reached into his pocket, pulled out a satellite image of the Taliban leader’s home, handed it to him, and left the room without another word.

“Sure enough, for 18 months, not a single American was killed in Afghanistan,” Hunt said. “That is the definition of strength; that’s what I’m talking about.”

“And so, you could imagine that kind of sentiment around the world; if we have an embassy in another country, no one’s going to touch it because they’re going to be fearful that they’re going to get a MOAB on their head. That’s how President Trump rolls,” he added.

This incident, Hunt argued, showcased true strength and deterrence—a stark contrast to the current state under Joe Biden.

“[Biden] is the opposite of strength; [Biden] is the definition of weakness, and so now we’re being feasted upon by other countries when our embassies are there because the Americans aren’t going to do anything about it, and they don’t want us there anyway,” Rep. Hunt argued.

When the leader of the free world is weak, the flames of chaos spread across the globe.

