Rep. Pat Fallon Eviscerates Secret Service Director Cheatle: ‘You Should Go Back to Guarding Doritos’

Representative Pat Fallon (R-TX) delivered a scathing critique of Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle’s handling of a critical security incident, suggesting she was so incompetent she might as well go back guarding snack chips instead of the President.

Fallon pressed Cheatle on her absence from a crucial security site, revealing she had not visited even nine days after the incident.

Fallon exposed that Cheatle had not communicated with the on-ground security team until three days after the incident, a delay he found unacceptable. Cheatle’s responses were vague, suggesting she did not have a clear timeline of her actions during the crisis.

Pat Fallon: What is telling is it is chilling. We have satellite images from the Butler Fairgrounds. Have you visited the site? Cheatle: No, I have not. Pat Fallon: Nine days, and you have not visited the site. You should have been there that night. That evening, did you talk to the team, the heroes that surrounded the President? Did you call them that night? Cheatle: They were still operational working. Pat Fallon: So that’s the answer. No. Did you call them the next day? Cheatle: Yes, I spoke with- Pat Fallon: You called them the very next day, not the day of. Or was it 72 hours after? Cheatle: I don’t know the timeline, but I spoke with them immediately following. Pat Fallon: Okay, because you’re under oath. I think it was 72 hours after you waited three days.

Fallon continued his interrogation, questioning Cheatle’s grasp of basic security protocols and accusing her of ignorance and incompetence in managing her team and securing critical structures.

Pat Fallon: What is immediately clear is that there are a number of structures that need to be secured. Of these, Director, other than the first immediate four, what’s the most dangerous site that should have been secured? Because you know, Security 101, you got to mitigate the high ground. Cheatle: Yes. Pat Fallon: Okay. Do you know what the next most dangerous site? What was the closest structure to the President, other than the four immediate ones that you had your counter-sniper teams on? Cheatle: There are a number of structures around that event site.

Earlier, Cheatle stated that the building from which the shooter attempted to assassinate President Trump was located outside the security perimeter, which was only approximately 150 yards away.

Fallon criticized Cheatle for not positioning counter-snipers on a key roof due to its slope, despite using steeper locations elsewhere. He mocked the inconsistency.

Pat Fallon: Does the Secret Service have a written policy you can share with us about slope roofs? Cheatle: No. Okay. Pat Fallon: So why did you act like there was one? Because isn’t it your practice to comment on events of enormous national implications when you’re ignorant of the facts? That’s rhetorical. So here’s this thing with the slopes. You go all the way up to 18:12, you can go to a 1:12, which is about as flat as you can get without it being completely flat. And you’re saying that there was a danger, a safety concern there. But the problem is Director, you put your counter-snipers on a 3:12 roof, which is steeper than the 1:12. And by the way, the 1:12 is ADA-compliant. You can build a ramp for a wheelchair on a 1:12 roof. So these are nothing but pathetic excuses, and they make no sense, and they’re a bunch of cow dung. All the law enforcement I’ve spoken with over the last nine days are amazed that the AGR rooftop was not secure. You want to know why? Because it’s dangerous.

Demonstrating the feasibility of defending from the said slope, Fallon recounted an experiment where he achieved a 94% success rate in a shooting simulation from a similar position, highlighting the missed opportunities by the Secret Service under Cheatle’s leadership.

Pat Fallon: I own an AR-15, and the last time I shot it, I shot it one time, my whole life, it was six years. That is until Saturday, where we recreated the events in Savoy, Texas, where we recreated what happened up there. I was lying prone on a slope roof at 130 yards at 6:30 at night. And I knew that he had a scope, but I didn’t know what kind, red dot, or magnified. So I shot eight rounds from both. You know what the result was? Fifteen out of sixteen kill shots. And the one I missed would have hit the President’s ear. That’s a 94% success rate. And that shooter was a better shot than me. It is a miracle President Trump wasn’t killed. Cory Campanatore’s life is over because that damn shooter made it on the roof. And it wasn’t the roof that was dangerous. It was a nut job on top of the roof. You know what else is dangerous? I believe your horrifying inaptitude and your lack of skilled leadership is a disgrace. Your obfuscating today is shameful, and you should be fired immediately and go back to guarding Doritos.

Kimberly Cheatle, appointed by Joe Biden in 2022, previously served as the senior director of global security at PepsiCo.

Reports have revealed that instead of hiring the best possible agents, Cheatle has focused on ensuring more non-white and female agents regardless of qualifications.

In fact, her agency has set a goal of ensuring the Secret Service is 30% female by 2030, despite the fact women biologically are generally smaller and weaker than males.

According to the New York Post, all fingers point to Joe Biden’s wife Jill. It turns out she had a close relationship with Cheatle, which helped her land the job.

The Post notes that Cheatle, who served on Jill’s security detail, was well-liked by the “First Lady” and her staff, including top advisor Anthony Bernal.

The outlet further reveals Berna lobbied extensively for Cheatle to become Secret Service Director presumably at his boss’s behest. More infuriatingly, Anthony had no experience in law enforcement or experience so he should have been ignored.

