Rep. Boebert Introduces Legislation to Hold Secret Service Director Accountable for Trump Shooting

Rep. Lauren Boebert has introduced legislation to hold Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle accountable for the agency’s failure to protect President Trump during Saturday’s Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally.

The Secret Service Accountability Act explicitly prohibits any federal funds from being used to pay the salary or expenses of Kimberly Cheatle, the Director of the United States Secret Service.

A press release from the congresswoman’s office explains, “According to the United States Secret Service agency website, Cheatle is responsible for executing the agency’s integrated mission of ‘protection and investigations by leading a diverse workforce.’ Cheatle is directly responsible for prioritizing woke DEI practices rather than focusing on hiring the best people to work for the agency.”

Boebert’s office noted that House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer has asked Director Cheatle to appear before the Committee on Monday, July 22, “to answer questions about the security failures that led to the failed assassination attempt on President Trump.”

“Saturday’s assassination attempt on President Trump’s life was either intentional or the result of gross incompetence by the United States Secret Service. Under Director Cheatle’s failed leadership, the United States Secret Service has prioritized woke DEI policies over the core responsibilities of the Secret Service, including protecting our nation’s leaders. This lack of leadership contributed to the first assassination attempt of a President in 43 years. Director Cheatle has got to go!” Rep. Boebert said of the legislation.

The Secret Service Accountability Act is co-sponsored by South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan, Tennessee Rep. Diana Harshbarger, Florida Rep. Cory Mills, Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, Alabama Rep. Barry Moore, Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, Oklahoma Rep. Josh Brecheen, and Florida Rep. Bill Posey.