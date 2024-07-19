Big Win or Consolation Prize?: Court Rules That Arizona Can Require Proof of Citizenship to Vote – UNLESS Voters Use Federal Registration Forms

Guest Post by Miriam Judith.

Republicans are hesitantly optimistic about election reform in Arizona following a decision by the 9th Circuit Court that requires officials to verify voters’ proof of Citizenship when registering to vote with the state.

In the past, all Arizona residents were able to fill out a state registration form and those who did not provide citizenship documents were automatically enrolled to vote in federal elections only. Because of this ruling, residents are now required to provide documentation proving citizenship, if they fill out a state registration form.

Unfortunately, in the same ruling on Thursday, the court maintained that Arizona must continue to accept federal voter registration forms, which do not require residents to show any proof of citizenship.

While this ruling may have looked like a win on its face, it, unfortunately, does nothing to address the fact that potentially illegal voters can bypass the ruling by simply filling out a federal registration form instead of a state one.

Nevertheless, some Arizona Republican Officials bandied about the half-measure on X. State Representative Ben Toma was one of the officials who took a premature victory lap. Cue the fundraising.

Toma posted on X:

“Great news—the 9th Circuit stayed the district court’s injunction of Arizona’s common sense voting law, ARS 16-121.01(c). All county recorders must now require proof of citizenship when accepting state voter registration forms. I was proud to join Senator Petersen in defending this law and election integrity.” Rep. Ben Toma said on the social media platform, X.

Great news—the 9th Circuit stayed the district court’s injunction of Arizona’s common sense voting law, ARS 16-121.01(c). All county recorders must now require proof of citizenship when accepting state voter registration forms. I was proud to join Senator Petersen defending this… pic.twitter.com/ceLIGA6QNa — Ben Toma (@RepBenToma) July 18, 2024

According to Capitol Media Services, even Rep. Ben Toma eventually acknowledged the ruling was a limited victory, but told reporters “It’s still a win”.

The reality is that this ruling is ultimately the equivalent of putting a bandaid on a bullet wound. The new resolution does nothing to alleviate the root issue that is causing many concerns over the potential of illegal votes being cast in the 2024 presidential election.

However, Toma along with Senate President Warren Petersen, are pursuing an appeal against the decision that allows the loophole around Arizona voter laws, with a hearing set to take place in September.

If the ruling does not get overturned, this will mean that more than 35,000 Arizona residents who registered using the federal form will be granted a vote in the upcoming presidential election.