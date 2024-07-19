Trump Makes Final Pitch to Voters in Bold and Positive Message at RNC – Watch the Full Speech (VIDEO)

Donald Trump closed out the Republican National Convention, giving a lengthy speech that began with recounting the events of the weekend and eventually touched on pretty much every important aspect of domestic and foreign policy.

Trump outlined his plans to solve problems with the economy, the invasion at the southern border, and stabilizing the world by ending international conflicts.

From CNBC:

Former President Donald Trump recounted the assassination attempt that nearly killed him during his Republican National Convention acceptance speech in Milwaukee on Thursday night. “I’m not supposed to be here tonight,” said a somber Trump, with a bandage covering his right ear, which was nicked by a bullet. “As you already know, the assassin’s bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life.” “I stand before you by the grace of almighty God,” Trump said before approaching and kissing the fire chief’s helmet of Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the shooting by Thomas Crooks in Butler Township, Pennsylvania, during a campaign rally Saturday. “As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart,” said Trump on the eve of the eighth anniversary of his first nomination for the presidency. “Despite such a heinous attack, we unite this evening more determined than ever. Our resolve is unbroken, and our purpose is unchanged — to deliver a government that serves the American people,” Trump said.

Just the News has transcribed most of Trump’s speech and you can read it here.

Here are a few clips:

Trump at RNC: "Our opponents inherited a world at peace and turned it into a planet of war. We're in a planet of war."https://t.co/zulaP53rdz pic.twitter.com/tgxzt3mL9U — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) July 19, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Under my plan, incomes will skyrocket, inflation will vanish, jobs will come roaring back, and the middle class will prosper like never before. pic.twitter.com/PwueMj3MOx — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 19, 2024

TRUMP: "If the events of last Saturday make anything clear it is that every single moment that we have on earth is a gift from God." pic.twitter.com/QSlmkdBiGn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 19, 2024

You can watch the full speech below: