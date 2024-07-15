Rapper Tom MacDonald Releases New Song Following Assassination Attempt on President Trump “You Missed”

Rapper Tom MacDonald released a song following the failed assassination attempt on President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.
The song, “You Missed,” is climbing the charts and, in only a few hours, has reached number two on trending music.
Watch:
The full song lyrics are below:
“You Missed” LYRICS
VERSE 1
They burnin the country down with their progressiveness
It started with changing what gender is
Then graduated to you’re racist if you think that your life matters and your skin don’t have melanin
They don’t want peace they want skeletons
They want men to pretend that their feminine
They don’t want an election, they got so offended by freedom that they just tried killin the president
I used to to think that the woke were misguided but now I can see that they’re evil
Twitter is angry that Trump isn’t dead, you know got shot? Innocent people
Thought y’all were tolerant? Thought we were equals? I thought you valued how everyone feels?
Then why are ya’ll celebrating an attempted assassination like you’re part of antifa?
Thank God the left can’t aim
Thank God the right don’t riot
Welcome to the home of the brave
Freedom ain’t afraid of violence
You wish he was dying
CHORUS
B*tch you missed
Thank God the left can’t aim
Why can’t we just shoot straight?
Y’all are goin insane
B*tch you missed
Theres no one else you can blame
Tried to lock him up in a cage
Now you tryna kill what you hate
VERSE 2
Told us trust the science but it never made sense to me
Why would we all put our trust in the enemy?
Millions of people are hooked on amphetamines, they’re making billions on untested remedies
Borders are open to people with felonies, Biden can’t stop ‘em he don’t have the energy
Y’all wanna kill the man trying to fight for a better tomorrow by making him Kennedy?
I tried to give y’all a chance, like maybe the left isn’t nuts, I was wrong
Y’all are exactly as crazy as every conservative person I know said you were all along
Wanna protest? Go hard
Wanna burn flags? Go off
But y’all are so triggered that you’re pulling triggers at presidents, yall the terrorists when you’re armed
Thank God the left can’t aim
Thank God the right don’t riot
Welcome to the home of the brave
Freedom ain’t afraid of violence
You wish he was dying
CHORUS
B*tch you missed
Thank God the left can’t aim
Why can’t we just shoot straight?
Y’all are goin insane
B*tch you missed
Theres no one else you can blame
Tried to lock him up in a cage
Now you tryna kill what you hate