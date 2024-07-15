Rapper Tom MacDonald Releases New Song Following Assassination Attempt on President Trump “You Missed”

Rapper Tom MacDonald released a song following the failed assassination attempt on President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The song, “You Missed,” is climbing the charts and, in only a few hours, has reached number two on trending music.

Watch:

The full song lyrics are below:

“You Missed” LYRICS

VERSE 1

They burnin the country down with their progressiveness

It started with changing what gender is

Then graduated to you’re racist if you think that your life matters and your skin don’t have melanin

They don’t want peace they want skeletons

They want men to pretend that their feminine

They don’t want an election, they got so offended by freedom that they just tried killin the president

I used to to think that the woke were misguided but now I can see that they’re evil

Twitter is angry that Trump isn’t dead, you know got shot? Innocent people

Thought y’all were tolerant? Thought we were equals? I thought you valued how everyone feels?

Then why are ya’ll celebrating an attempted assassination like you’re part of antifa?

Thank God the left can’t aim

Thank God the right don’t riot

Welcome to the home of the brave

Freedom ain’t afraid of violence

You wish he was dying

CHORUS

B*tch you missed

Thank God the left can’t aim

Why can’t we just shoot straight?

Y’all are goin insane

B*tch you missed

Theres no one else you can blame

Tried to lock him up in a cage

Now you tryna kill what you hate

VERSE 2

Told us trust the science but it never made sense to me

Why would we all put our trust in the enemy?

Millions of people are hooked on amphetamines, they’re making billions on untested remedies

Borders are open to people with felonies, Biden can’t stop ‘em he don’t have the energy

Y’all wanna kill the man trying to fight for a better tomorrow by making him Kennedy?

I tried to give y’all a chance, like maybe the left isn’t nuts, I was wrong

Y’all are exactly as crazy as every conservative person I know said you were all along

Wanna protest? Go hard

Wanna burn flags? Go off

But y’all are so triggered that you’re pulling triggers at presidents, yall the terrorists when you’re armed

Thank God the left can’t aim

Thank God the right don’t riot

Welcome to the home of the brave

Freedom ain’t afraid of violence

You wish he was dying

CHORUS

B*tch you missed

Thank God the left can’t aim

Why can’t we just shoot straight?

Y’all are goin insane

B*tch you missed

Theres no one else you can blame

Tried to lock him up in a cage

Now you tryna kill what you hate