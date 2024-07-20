WATCH: Thousands of Supporters Line Up HOURS Early to See Trump and JD Vance in Grand Rapids, Michigan – Line is THREE MILES LONG!

President Trump is holding a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan just one week after an attempt on his life.

JD Vance will join Trump in their first joint appearance on the campaign trail in the key battleground state of Michigan.

The rally is being held at Van Andel Arena which accommodates 12,000 people.

Supporters lined the street more than 8 hours before the rally was set to begin.

According to TGP’s Kristinn Taylor who is on scene in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the line to get into the rally is three miles long!

President Trump is expected to speak at 5 PM ET.

WATCH:

Eight hours before Trump speaks in Michigan, the line to get in wraps around two sides of the arena. pic.twitter.com/D3N1e6CUBi — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) July 20, 2024

Thousands of supporters are lined up to see President Trump.

WATCH:

It’s 10:30am. The line to see President Trump and @JDVance1 is MASSIVE. Just thousands of people. Michigan is making a statement. pic.twitter.com/U35T14JNmN — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) July 20, 2024

Trump was seen boarding Trump Force One en route to Grand Rapids Saturday afternoon.

WATCH:

President Trump delivered a historic and unifying speech at the RNC Convention in Milwaukee just days after the assassination attempt.