WATCH: Thousands of Supporters Line Up HOURS Early to See Trump and JD Vance in Grand Rapids, Michigan – Line is THREE MILES LONG!

by

President Trump is holding a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan just one week after an attempt on his life.

JD Vance will join Trump in their first joint appearance on the campaign trail in the key battleground state of Michigan.

The rally is being held at Van Andel Arena which accommodates 12,000 people.

Supporters lined the street more than 8 hours before the rally was set to begin.

According to TGP’s Kristinn Taylor who is on scene in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the line to get into the rally is three miles long!

President Trump is expected to speak at 5 PM ET.

WATCH:

Thousands of supporters are lined up to see President Trump.

WATCH:

Trump was seen boarding Trump Force One en route to Grand Rapids Saturday afternoon.

WATCH:

President Trump delivered a historic and unifying speech at the RNC Convention in Milwaukee just days after the assassination attempt.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.