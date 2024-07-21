President Trump Reacts to Joe Biden’s Withdrawal from Presidential Race

Joe Biden announced on Sunday his decision to withdraw from the presidential race.

Former President Donald Trump wasted no time in criticizing Biden, portraying his departure as an admission of failure and deceit.

In his announcement, Biden listed numerous so-called achievements of his regime, claiming to have bolstered the economy, enhanced healthcare, and passed significant climate legislation.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden said, asserting that his decision to not seek reelection was in the nation’s best interest.

“I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world,” said Biden.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he added.

However, this narrative was sharply contested by Trump. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump delivered a blistering critique of Biden's presidency:

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement," Trump said.

"All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

In a separate post, Trump wrote, "Crooked Joe just got knocked out, so now I’ll have to do it a FOURTH TIME!!!"