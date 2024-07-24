President Trump Joins U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau For Charity Golf Video – Proves His Worth With Solo Eagle! (VIDEO)

President Trump joined U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau for a round of golf and managed to live up to the high golfing expectations he sets himself.

In a video that has already been seen by two million people within hours of it being uploaded, Trump invited DeChambeau to his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey to see if they could break 50 in a scramble format.

While the pair fell just one shot short of the incredible challenge they set for themselves, Trump appeared to impress DeChambeau with the quality of his swings.

Trump has long boasted about his golfing ability, although based on his contribution with this accomplished tour champion, his claims are now pretty well substantiated.

The video was also done to help raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project, which seeks to provide “much-needed support dedicated to empowering wounded veterans, their families, and help our warriors thrive in civilian life.”

Donald Trump gets a solo EAGLE while playing best ball with Bryson DeChambeau. If you know golf at all, you know just how insane this is. @b_dechambeau is one of the best golfers in the entire world, maybe even THE best. pic.twitter.com/BscIu0Fngi — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 23, 2024

Posting on the channel after the video was uploaded, DeChambeau described the meeting as an honor.

“I want to thank President Trump for coming on this episode of Break 50! It was an honor to play a round with the former president and raise a ton of money for the Wounded Warrior Project,” he wrote.

“This was all meant to be about golf, good fun, and supporting a great cause,” he continued. “I’ve also added the Wounded Warrior Project as a fundraiser on this video for those of you who would like to take part in giving back to our nation’s veterans as well!”

It was an honor hosting 2X U.S. Open Champion @b_dechambeau at the iconic @TrumpBedminster for his series, Break 50. Featuring @realDonaldTrump, this video showcases Bryson and President Trump’s attempt to break 50 from the red tees—a challenge that has yet to be conquered.… pic.twitter.com/AGDtR7MO7G — Trump Golf (@TrumpGolf) July 23, 2024

Trump recently challenged Joe Biden to a $1 million charity golf match. Sadly, it appears that for obvious reasons old Joe won’t be taking him up on his offer.