President Trump Joins U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau For Charity Golf Video – Proves His Worth With Solo Eagle! (VIDEO)

by

President Trump joined U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau for a round of golf and managed to live up to the high golfing expectations he sets himself.

In a video that has already been seen by two million people within hours of it being uploaded, Trump invited DeChambeau to his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey to see if they could break 50 in a scramble format.

While the pair fell just one shot short of the incredible challenge they set for themselves, Trump appeared to impress DeChambeau with the quality of his swings.

Trump has long boasted about his golfing ability, although based on his contribution with this accomplished tour champion, his claims are now pretty well substantiated.

The video was also done to help raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project, which seeks to provide “much-needed support dedicated to empowering wounded veterans, their families, and help our warriors thrive in civilian life.”

Posting on the channel after the video was uploaded, DeChambeau described the meeting as an honor.

“I want to thank President Trump for coming on this episode of Break 50! It was an honor to play a round with the former president and raise a ton of money for the Wounded Warrior Project,” he wrote.

“This was all meant to be about golf, good fun, and supporting a great cause,” he continued. “I’ve also added the Wounded Warrior Project as a fundraiser on this video for those of you who would like to take part in giving back to our nation’s veterans as well!”

Trump recently challenged Joe Biden to a $1 million charity golf match. Sadly, it appears that for obvious reasons old Joe won’t be taking him up on his offer.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.