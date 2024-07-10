Maybe They Forgot? Biden Campaign Declines Golf Challenge by Trump with Rude, Churlish Reply — After Biden Initiated the Challenge at CNN Debate

by
President Trump challenges Joe Biden to a round of golf for charity and offers to give him a 20-stroke lead.

On Tuesday night, President Trump challenged Joe Biden to a $1 million charity golf match and announced he would give Biden a 20-stroke lead.

Via Barstool Sports.

This comes after Joe Biden challenged Trump to a round of golf at the CNN presidential debate and promised to carry his own clubs.

Joe Biden: “Hey, by the way, I told you before, I’m happy to play you in golf if you carry your own bag.”

Does anyone really think Joe Biden can carry a bag of clubs for 50 yards without falling down?

On Tuesday night, after Trump’s rally before an estimated 45,000 supporters, the Biden Campaign put together a churlish response to President Trump’s challenge.

They declined the charity challenge.

It is filled with the same old and tired lies about Trump taking off 12 days, praising Project 25 (which he disavowed), and “bending a knee” to Putin.

So weak.

Statement on Trump’s Golf Challenge

“Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days, now he’s inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, teasing lil’ Marco Rubio, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Homan, and challenging the President of the United States to golf.

“We’d challenge Donald Trump to create jobs, but he lost 3 million.

“We’d challenge Donald Trump to stand up to Putin, but he bent the knee to him.

“We’d challenge Donald Trump to follow the law, but he breaks it.

“We’d challenge Donald Trump to not destroy our country, but that’s all his Project 2025 aims to do.

“Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics – he’s busy leading America and defending the free world.

“Donald Trump is a liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself – par for the course.”

They must have forgotten that it was Joe Biden who initiated the challenge at the last debate.

These people really have no shame.

For the record, Trump has always been athletic.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

