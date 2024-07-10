Maybe They Forgot? Biden Campaign Declines Golf Challenge by Trump with Rude, Churlish Reply — After Biden Initiated the Challenge at CNN Debate

On Tuesday night, President Trump challenged Joe Biden to a $1 million charity golf match and announced he would give Biden a 20-stroke lead.

Via Barstool Sports.

Donald Trump just challenged Joe Biden to a charity golf match for $1 Million and gave him TWENTY strokes pic.twitter.com/ZJ38Wc6dMu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 10, 2024

This comes after Joe Biden challenged Trump to a round of golf at the CNN presidential debate and promised to carry his own clubs.

Joe Biden: “Hey, by the way, I told you before, I’m happy to play you in golf if you carry your own bag.”

Does anyone really think Joe Biden can carry a bag of clubs for 50 yards without falling down?

So Trump just challenged Biden to a golf match. The Biden team responded mocking it and claims Biden “doesn’t have time” for these “weird antics.” But it was actually *Biden* who initially challenged Trump at the debate to play golf with him! pic.twitter.com/HkOmBCVgfd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2024

On Tuesday night, after Trump’s rally before an estimated 45,000 supporters, the Biden Campaign put together a churlish response to President Trump’s challenge.

They declined the charity challenge.

It is filled with the same old and tired lies about Trump taking off 12 days, praising Project 25 (which he disavowed), and “bending a knee” to Putin.

So weak.

Statement on Trump’s Golf Challenge “Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days, now he’s inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, teasing lil’ Marco Rubio, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Homan, and challenging the President of the United States to golf. “We’d challenge Donald Trump to create jobs, but he lost 3 million. “We’d challenge Donald Trump to stand up to Putin, but he bent the knee to him. “We’d challenge Donald Trump to follow the law, but he breaks it. “We’d challenge Donald Trump to not destroy our country, but that’s all his Project 2025 aims to do. “Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics – he’s busy leading America and defending the free world. “Donald Trump is a liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself – par for the course.”

They must have forgotten that it was Joe Biden who initiated the challenge at the last debate.

These people really have no shame.

For the record, Trump has always been athletic.