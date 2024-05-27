President Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Dr. Ben Carson as Possible VP Pick

President Trump gave a list of his four possible Vice President picks during a recent campaign stop in the Bronx.

In an interview with News 12 New York, Trump said, “You could take people like Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, or J.D. Vance. I mean, there’s so many. Elise is doing a fantastic job.”

“I could go on for quite a long time. We have many people who would do a really fantastic job.” added Trump.

In recent weeks, conservative news pundits have speculated that Trump might choose Marco Rubio, J.D. Vance, Tim Scott, or Elise Stefanik as his possible VP picks.

Trump’s latest statement shows that former HUD Secretary Ben Carson also has a chance to be selected.

Per The Washington Examiner:

Ben Carson As Trump’s VP Pick Would Be A Solid Choice. He Doesn’t Need Charisma Like Trump Because Trump Has Enough For Both Of Them. Trump Needs LOYALTY REMEMBER Carson Stayed Loyal To Trump Up To The Very Last Minute While Others Jumped Ship pic.twitter.com/ExqKepnRYY — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) November 30, 2023

Ben Carson, who became a household name after being the first neurosurgeon to separate conjoined twins, ran for President in 2016 but later suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump.

In the first nine months of 2015, Carson outraised all the Republican presidential nominees, including Marco Rubio, Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz, and Donald Trump.