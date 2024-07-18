POWERFUL: Gold Star Parents at RNC Say the Names 13 American Service Members Killed in Afghanistan Withdrawal – ‘Something Biden Has Never Done’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan led directly to the deaths of 13 American service members, yet he has never acknowledged tham by name.

Tonight at the Republican National Convention, the parents of one soldier decided to do just that. They said the names of each service member who was killed and called out the Biden administration for forgetting these men and women.

This was an amazing moment.

Greg Price wrote on Twitter/X:

Incredibly powerful moment as the families of the 13 American service members who died at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan take the stage at the RNC. They do something that Joe Biden has never done since his incompetence got their children killed: Say their names. Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee

Cpl. Hunter Lopez

Cpl. Daegan W. Page

Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez

Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza

Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz

Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola

Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss

Corpsman Maxton Soviak

Watch the video:

More:

Heartbreaking speech from Gold Star family member: "Joe Biden may have forgotten that our children died, but we have not forgotten, Donald Trump has not forgotten." Chants of "Never again" broke out immediately after. pic.twitter.com/1IU6lhghjb — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) July 18, 2024

Watch this one to the end to hear one mom say that they have another son who is in the Army and that they do not trust Joe Biden with his life. She says that she trusts Trump to be our commander in chief.

In a powerful moment at the Republican National Convention, Gold Star families addressed the crowd, and read aloud the names of the 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives in an attack during the 2021 troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/wbeWSyavaN — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 18, 2024

Such a moving presentation and a stark reminder of the difference between Biden and Trump.