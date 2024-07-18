POWERFUL: Gold Star Parents at RNC Say the Names 13 American Service Members Killed in Afghanistan Withdrawal – ‘Something Biden Has Never Done’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan led directly to the deaths of 13 American service members, yet he has never acknowledged tham by name.

Tonight at the Republican National Convention, the parents of one soldier decided to do just that. They said the names of each service member who was killed and called out the Biden administration for forgetting these men and women.

This was an amazing moment.

Greg Price wrote on Twitter/X:

Incredibly powerful moment as the families of the 13 American service members who died at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan take the stage at the RNC.

They do something that Joe Biden has never done since his incompetence got their children killed: Say their names.

Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover
Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee
Cpl. Hunter Lopez
Cpl. Daegan W. Page
Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez
Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza
Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz
Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum
Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola
Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui
Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss
Corpsman Maxton Soviak

Watch the video:

More:

Watch this one to the end to hear one mom say that they have another son who is in the Army and that they do not trust Joe Biden with his life. She says that she trusts Trump to be our commander in chief.

Such a moving presentation and a stark reminder of the difference between Biden and Trump.

