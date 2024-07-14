Potential Trump Shooter Reportedly Found Dead on Shed Roof (VIDEO)

A new video surfacing from Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, appears to show the shooter who allegedly shot Trump during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, dead on a metal shed.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, President Trump was shot during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The video shows an unidentified man stretched out, bleeding, on a metal shed located near where Trump’s rally was taking place.

In the video that shows the alleged shooter, an attendee of Trump’s rally is heard saying in the background, “You can see the guy that died.”

The video continued, “I think they hit him because the guy looks bad.”

District Attorney Richard Goldinger has reported the shooter who fired at President Donald Trump is dead.

District Attorney Richard Goldinger has told Newsweek that the shooter who fired at former President Donald Trump is dead. Minutes into Trump’s rally speech in Butler County in Pennsylvania, loud popping noises were heard and people crouched down. Trump appeared to fall on the ground, and when he stood back up, there was blood running down his face. Trump was rushed off the stage by Secret Service.

Firearms expert Larry Johnson confirmed to The Gateway Pundit the shooter was likely outside the venue, and the shooter was on the right side of Trump.

