TRUMP SHOOTER DOWN!!– Was Outside the Venue on Trump’s Right Side Likely Well Over 200 Yards Away – Sounded Like a 22 Long Rifle

President Trump was shot on Saturday at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Firearms expert Larry Johnson confirmed to The Gateway Pundit:

** The shooter was likely outside the venue
** The shooter was on the right side of Trump
** This was not a pistol used by the shooter
** Likely a 22 Long Rifle – likely semiautomatic
** The 22 Long Rifle is effective up to 200 yards
** It appears no one else was shot on the stage
** The audience was looking to their right after the shots were fired.
** Bullet was in a deceleration range

THERE ARE REPORTS THE SHOOTER IS DOWN!

President Trump is bleeding from his ear!!!

The crowd was absolutely massive!

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
