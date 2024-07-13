TRUMP SHOOTER DOWN!!– Was Outside the Venue on Trump’s Right Side Likely Well Over 200 Yards Away – Sounded Like a 22 Long Rifle

President Trump was shot on Saturday at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Firearms expert Larry Johnson confirmed to The Gateway Pundit:

** The shooter was likely outside the venue

** The shooter was on the right side of Trump

** This was not a pistol used by the shooter

** Likely a 22 Long Rifle – likely semiautomatic

** The 22 Long Rifle is effective up to 200 yards

** It appears no one else was shot on the stage

** The audience was looking to their right after the shots were fired.

** Bullet was in a deceleration range

THERE ARE REPORTS THE SHOOTER IS DOWN!

#BREAKING: Gunshots fired at a Trump rally, secret service rushed him off stage. pic.twitter.com/PJ3huYxrAD — PETRIFIED COVID PARENT (@covid_parent) July 13, 2024

‼️‼️‼️SHOTS FIRED & PRESIDENT TRUMP APPARENTLY HIT IN THE EAR‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/2ohzdjRUvK — The Rubber Duck ™ (@TheRubberDuck79) July 13, 2024

This will go down as the hardest video in American history. Absolute chills pic.twitter.com/5OFkldQx84 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 13, 2024

The crowd was absolutely massive!