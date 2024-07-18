Police Thwart Potential Attack On Wisconsin GOP HQ Amid Deranged Threats

Police in Hudson, Wisconsin, a small town less than an hour outside of the Minneapolis/St. Paul area in Minnesota has confirmed to The Gateway Pundit that a local man incensed over a conspiracy theory that Trump supporters were allegedly stealing Biden/Harris campaign signs, contacted the Hudson Police Department about taking out his frustration at the St. Croix County GOP Victory center on Wednesday morning.

BLUEANON Conspiracy: Democrats Accuse Trump of Staging His Own Assassination Attempt — Claim Trump Uses ‘Fake Blood’ with the Help of Secret Service

The responding officer told The Gateway Pundit that the man was planning to visit the GOP Victory Center but was talked down by a patrol officer who said the man confirmed he wouldn’t be able to control himself if he actually went through with his harassment campaign.

Caroline Rice, a St. Croix GOP official and field representative for the Republican Party, praised the Hudson Police Department’s quick response. Rice has led the National Coalition of Protective Parents for nearly two decades and earned a degree in nursing from the University of Minnesota, and specializes in alternative medicine.

She has also worked on combating human trafficking and has received multiple awards for her community service. Before moving to Hudson, Wisconsin, she was the field organizer for the Trump / Pence campaign in Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis and America-hating Congressman Ilhan Omar.

“Thankfully, they were able to deescalate the situation and stop this deranged individual before he attempted to take his aggression out on innocent volunteers,” explained Rice.

She also said that since the attempted assassination attempt on President Donald J. Trump last Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, the office has received an increase in hate mail from some Hudson residents.

“Someone in the past 24 hours taped a mailer they received from Wisconsin State Assemblymen Shannon Zimmerman with a threatening message. Even after the violent and hateful rhetoric cost someone their life and almost led to the assassination of President Trump, divisive rhetoric from the mainstream media and Democrats continue to fuel potentially deadly situations,” continued Rice.

Zimmerman is a longtime entrepreneur and staunch conservative state legislator in Wisconsin’s 30th District. The unhinged note, obtained exclusively by TGP, proclaiming the GOP will be “extinct” before the election, can be seen below.

“Not interested in this traitorous jerkoffs hate propaganda, also the GOP will be penniless and extinct before the election,” the note read.