Planned Parenthood Concerned Biden’s Influence, or Lack Thereof, Might Negatively Affect The Outcomes of House Races.

The head of Planned Parenthood California issued a warning on Friday that President Joe Biden’s unpopularity is hurting Democrats in key House races in the state, potentially jeopardizing their control of the chamber.

She suggests Vice President Kamala Harris would be a stronger candidate to lead the ticket.

Politico reports,

Jodi Hicks, the group’s statewide president and a delegate to the Democratic National Convention, pointed to polling she’s reviewed to express concern about the president’s underperformance in battlegrounds that are critical for Democrats’ efforts to retake the House. Those same polls — including some expected to be made public soon — show Harris running marginally better than Biden in the swing districts but driving higher turnout from young people and independents, key voting blocs. Hicks did not explicitly call for Biden to exit the race, and nor did she formally endorse Harris as the next presidential nominee. The warnings come as a growing number of elected leaders send up flares about a total wipeout in November that would give former President Donald Trump control over every branch of government in Washington, imperil efforts to restore abortion access after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and potentially allow Republicans to pass a national ban on abortion.

New: The president of Planned Parenthood California is warning that Joe Biden could drag down the whole ticket and imperil Democrats’ chances of taking back the House. Jodi Hicks, who is also a DNC delegate, is promoting Kamala Harris for president.https://t.co/e6Lm2pboWG pic.twitter.com/Pl6tEUOqrW — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) July 19, 2024

Planned Parenthood California is investing millions through its independent campaign arm to manipulate several key House races in Southern California and the Central Valley despite rising Republican strength and voter frustration with the current leadership.

This massive financial commitment is aimed at supporting Democratic candidates in key districts, showing the organization’s determined efforts to maintain liberal dominance.

Hicks, an ally of the vice president and a major player in the capital city of Sacramento, called the Republican ticket of Trump and JD Vance “dangerously extreme.” That pairing adds to the critical nature of Democrats’ efforts to take back the House, she said. “The voters we know who trust Planned Parenthood on elections are the same voters who, based on the recent polling, would turn out in favor of a different Democratic nominee, including Vice President Harris,” Hicks said. “As we talk to voters in the competitive House races here, there is no question in my mind that a nominee at the top of the ticket who unapologetically supports reproductive freedom and abortion will bolster turnout and votes for the Democratic candidates in these critical House seats, closing the margins,” she said.