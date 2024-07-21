Photos of Thomas Crooks at Butler Rally Prove Snipers Were 40 Feet from Him as Shots Rang Out

The information coming out from the Butler PA Trump Rally Shooting provided by authorities does not make sense. The federal narrative has been unwinding and falling apart the past week since the attempted assassination of President Trump.

Very limited information has emerged, usually in the form of selective leaks by the FBI to compliant media outlets.

Part of the story that has not made sense is how Thomas Matthew Crooks, aged 20, with no specialized training, was able to identify a very unique security flaw in the rally arrangements, find the one building that would give him a clear line of sight to kill President Trump, evade any engagement by law enforcement, and then end up on top of a building where a counter-sniper team was operating inside, all at the exact right times in order to try and kill President Trump.

The lack of clarity about where the counter-sniper team was in the building has contributed to the confusion.

Part of the story has been that unnamed police took a photograph of Crooks prior to the shooting.

The Gateway Pundit can exclusively reveal that the police who took the photo were those in the second floor of the AGR Building who inexplicably did not engage Crooks while on the roof, did not attempt to stop him from taking shots at President Trump, and whose presence is conspicuously absent from most mainstream media reporting on the rally shooting.

The Gateway Pundit has published stories indicating the assembled group yelling, which included patriot Greg Smith, could see the sniper team on the second floor. Smith could also see that the second floor sniper team was watching Crooks for a half hour prior to the shooting, doing nothing.

That position would give that sniper team access to Thomas Crooks, who would have been about 40 feet away.

The team of snipers on the second floor could have walked out on the roof and walked over to Crooks on the roof.

The picture of Crooks from before the rally, where he was identified by police through a window, was disclosed early on but it was lacking any context. The information just said that Crooks was observed through a window. It did not clarify where the window was, or what Crooks was observed doing.

Here is that picture:

A second picture has emerged of Crooks checking his cell phone in the same spot.

That picture can now be identified to outside of the American Glass Research building, adjacent to the only part of the complex which is two stories.

The location where that picture could be taken from, however, is the 2nd floor of the AGR Warehouse building, with windows overlooking the rally AND also overlooking the roof that Crooks is alleged to have been shooting from.

That second floor, and its several windows, perfectly overlooks the rally and overlooks the rooftop that Crooks’ body was found on.

These pictures are taken by the sniper team that was on the second story of the AGR Complex.

This is the sniper team that was observed by MAGA patriot Greg Smith.

This team is not alleged to have taken a shot at Crooks, even though they were no more than 40 feet away.

The official narrative is that no one saw Crooks climb onto the roof, even though a window clearly overlooks that side of the roof and even the windows facing the rally could have seen Crooks on the sloped roof.

Online, this picture is described in a way to obscure where in the complex the sniper team was at. Some sources refer to them as “Beaver County Emergency Services” team or a “local SWAT team” from Beaver County.

But Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe has said the only thing his team and local law enforcement was doing on Saturday July 13, 2024 was coordinating traffic.

The New York Times says that no security force was responsible for security outside of the Secret Service’s perimeter.

So who is this team of snipers? Who was in the second floor of the AGR building? Who was in this building during the shooting, what were they doing, and were they legitimately with law enforcement?

Why are they conspicuously unmentioned in other media articles and assessments of the case?

Here’s a picture that illustrates how this is discussed by the mainstream media, claiming that the team was from Beaver County, even though Beaver County claims it was not assigned to security in that location.

Online some are speculating that the second floor of the AGR building involved a second gunman who took shots at President Trump.

A wide variety of ballistics experts have made claims online as to what they think happened at the Butler Trump Rally. Most end with a conclusion that the Secret Service just made a bunch of errors and that the timing was just one big unfortunate coincidence and the result of “DEI Hires.”