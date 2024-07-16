Pastor Makes Hilarious Impression of Trump at RNC, Trump Reacts With Big Smile (VIDEO)

On the first night of the Republican National Convention, President Trump appeared on stage and was met with huge applause.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday night, Trump wore a white bandage on his right ear as he was welcomed on stage with his family.

Trump did not give a speech on day one of the RNC but is scheduled to speak to delegates on Thursday evening.

One of the night’s highlights was when Pastor James A. Roemke of Kenosha’s Messiah Lutheran Church took the stage and made a hilarious impression of Trump.

Rev. Roemke, while making a facial and voice impression of Trump, shared, “You’re going to be so blessed, you’re going to be tired of being blessed. I guarantee it. Believe me.”

Per The Milwaukee Journal:

Before a Wisconsin pastor gave a benediction at the Republican National Convention Monday night, he delivered one heck of a Donald Trump impression — in front of the former president himself. “It’s a great pleasure to be here,” Rev. James A. Roemke of Kenosha’s Messiah Lutheran Church addressed the crowd from Fiserv Forum’s stage. “A great pleasure to see President Donald Trump safe.” The audience clapped as a touched Trump appeared to say “thank you.” “If I may before the benediction, give you this promise,” Roemke continued. Then, the pastor switched into a Trump-sounding voice complete with Trump-like hand gestures and facial expressions.

After the light-hearted moment, Rev. Roemke proceeded to pray for the United States and President Trump.

