Top Washington Parkinson’s Disease Specialist Meets with Biden’s Doctor at White House

A top neurologist specializing in Parkinson’s disease met with President Biden’s personal physician at the White House earlier this year.

Visitor logs reviewed by The New York Post revealed that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a renowned Parkinson’s expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, and Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist from Walter Reed, had a meeting with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s personal doctor, and another doctor at the White House residence clinic on January 17.

Dr. Cannard is a respected authority on Parkinson’s disease and has served as the “neurology specialist supporting the White House Medical Unit” since 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Cannard actively participates in clinical research with his colleagues at Vanderbilt University, collaborating on studies involving Deep Brain Stimulation therapy for early-stage Parkinson’s Disease.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a brain disorder that causes progressive issues with movement, mental health, sleep, and pain. It’s characterized by unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. Symptoms usually start slowly and worsen over time.

According to Mayo Clinic, “In the early stages of Parkinson’s disease, your face may show little or no expression. Your arms may not swing when you walk. Your speech may become soft or slurred.”

Given that Biden’s health falls under Dr. O’Connor’s primary responsibility, it is highly probable that the meeting was about the commander in chief, according to Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tx), who served as the physician for both Presidents Obama and Trump.

“It’s highly likely they were talking about Biden,” Jackson told The Post. “He should only be [regularly] treating the president and the first family.”

Dr. O’Connor has been Biden’s official physician since he took office in January 2021 and is in daily contact with Biden.

Biden’s poor health has been particularly scrutinized ever since Special Counsel Robert Hur released a damning evaluation in his report on Biden’s stolen classified documents investigation earlier this month. He described Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory” after hours of questioning.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor was responsible for “evaluating” the 81-year-old. But instead of conducting a truly independent and honest examination, O’Connor decided to gaslight the public in his written letter announcing the results earlier this year.

O’Connor concluded, despite Biden’s obvious physical struggles, he is “fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”

The doctor proclaimed that Biden “Feels well, and this year’s physical identifies no new concerns.” O’Connor also said this year’s physical included consultation with several Presidential Specialty Consultants who “concurred” with his findings.

The examination did NOT include a cognitive assessment test. The White House was probably scared of the results, knowing they would doom Biden’s re-election bid for good.

“I believe he and Jill Biden have led the cover-up,” Jackson told The Post. “Kevin O’Connor is like a son to Jill Biden — she loves him. It’s crazy. Kevin O’Connor was in that job on day one of the Biden administration because they knew they could trust Kevin to say and do anything that needed to be said or done and cover up whatever needed to be covered up. He is part of the Biden family.”

