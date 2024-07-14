Only 12 Days Ago, “Orange Is The New Black Actress” Told Joe Biden “You now have the right to take that bitch Trump out! Blow him up!” [VIDEO]

Not even two weeks ago, on July 2, 2024, the “Orange Is The New Black” actress and so-called “comedian” Lea DeLaria took to social media to post a message to Joe Biden asking him to “take out” President Trump.

“Joe, you’re a reasonable man; you don’t want to do this. But here’s the reality: This is a f*cking war! This is a war now, and we are fighting for our f*cking country! And these assholes are going to take it away. They’re going to take it away!”

The unhinged “comedian” continued, “Thank you, [Supreme Court Justice] Clarence “Uncle” Thomas. Joe, you now have the right to take that bitch Trump out. Take him out, Joe. If he was Hitler, and this was 1940, would you take him out? Well, he is Hitler. And this is 1940. Take him the f*ck out! Blow him up, or they’ll blow us up. Facts!”

Watch:

The Hollywood Reporter wrote about DeLaria’s request for Joe Biden to kill President Trump, saying that she “uploaded an intense Instagram speech calling on President Joe Biden to take advantage of the Supreme Court’s newly defined executive immunity rules and assassinate Donald Trump.”

The Hollywood Reporter continued, “DeLaria posted the video Monday in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling the former president is immune from prosecution for any “official acts” while in office. The ruling has led to speculation that a president could, in theory, assassinate a political rival and then call it an “official” act. Well, that’s what DeLaria rather provocatively called on Biden to do and likened the assassination to preemptively killing Adolf Hitler before World War II.

DeLaria isn’t the only unhinged leftist who wants to see President Trump assassinated. Libs of TikTok shared a video compilation of some very sick young people who expressed their anger at the shooter for not killing President Trump at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday evening.

This isn’t the first time the “funny” actress publicly threatened someone who disagreed with her with violence. In 2016, she made the news with a violent Instagram post:

The “Orange Is the New Black” actress shared a Leonard Bernstein quote on Instagram about responding to violence through music.

She captioned the quote by suggesting a different response to violence, writing, “Or pick up a baseball bat and take out every f–king republican and independent I see. #f–ktrump #f–ktheGOP #f–kstraightwhiteamerica #f–kyourprivilege.”

Here is the video compilation:

MASHUP Deranged Leftists celebrating the ass*ssin*tion attempt on President Trump. The Left are a threat to our country. pic.twitter.com/GfX6iomDVH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

And another young person openly calling for the assassination of Trump:

Hi @SecretService @FBI, this leftist is threatening another attempt on Trump’s life. pic.twitter.com/kWV9AagyHj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

Yet another unhinged leftist furious that the shooter missed President Trump:

This unhinged leftist is having a meltdown because the sh**ter missed Trump. These people are deranged. pic.twitter.com/7UGmq2vNw6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

Madonna also said she had “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House after Trump was elected President of the United States in 2016.

Watch:

Madonna literally said she wanted to BLOW UP THE WHITE HOUSE!!! Why didn’t the FBI raid her house?!?!? Oh right, she’s a Democrat!!!pic.twitter.com/0oSZqG6vT6 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) August 10, 2023

Like DeLaria, Madonna never suffered any consequences for her violent threats against President Trump. Is it any wonder Hollywood liberals continue to threaten the life of President Trump?