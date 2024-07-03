Unhinged Actress From ‘Orange is the New Black’ Calls on Biden to Assassinate Trump: ‘Take Him Out, Joe’ (VIDEO)

Actress and supposed comedian Lea DeLaria recently posted a video to social media in which she calls on Joe Biden to assassinate Donald Trump.

This is the sort of violent and unhinged rhetoric that somehow passes as acceptable on the far left.

DeLaria deserves to be investigated for this. She might have wanted to check in with her fellow comedian Kathy Griffin before doing something so stupid. She may have just ruined her career for the foreseeable future.

The Hollywood Reporter has details:

‘OITNB’ Actress Lea DeLaria Calls on Biden to Assassinate Trump: “This Is a War” Orange Is the New Black actress Lea DeLaria uploaded an intense Instagram speech calling on President Joe Biden to take advantage of the Supreme Court’s newly defined executive immunity rules and assassinate Donald Trump. DeLaria posted the video Monday in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling the former president is immune from prosecution for any “official acts” while in office. The ruling has led to speculation that a president could, in theory, assassinate a political rival and then call it an “official” act. Well, that’s what DeLaria rather provocatively called on Biden to do and likened the assassination to preemptively killing Adolf Hitler before World War II. “Joe, you’re a reasonable man,” she said in a post that’s garnered about 9,000 likes as of this publication. “You don’t want to do this. But here’s the reality: This is a fucking war. This is a war now, and we are fighting for our fucking country. And these assholes are going to take it away. They’re going to take it away. Thank you, [Supreme Court Justice] Clarence ‘Uncle’ Thomas. Joe, you now have the right to take that bitch Trump out. Take him out, Joe. If he was Hitler, and this was 1940, would you take him out? Well, he is Hitler. And this is 1940. Take him the fuck out! Blow him up, or they’ll blow us up. Facts.”

See the video below:

This person needs to be investigated. Also, if this is how they act now, prepare yourself for vlolence in November. pic.twitter.com/gzxGOafBnZ — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 2, 2024

We all know how this would be handled if a Trump supporter said the same thing about Biden. This rant cannot be overlooked or swept under the rug.