BREAKING: US Military Intercepts China, Russia Fighter Jets Near Alaska Prior to Biden’s Oval Office Address

The US and Canada intercepted two Russian fighter jets and two Chinese H-bombers near Alaska on Wednesday shortly before Biden addressed the nation.

“NORAD detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two PRC H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone,” NORAD said.

“Fighter jets from the United States and Canada conducted the intercept,” NORAD said, adding that the foreign bombers “remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace,” and that their activity “is not seen as a threat.”

