Wisconsin Supreme Court Reinstates Ballot Drop Boxes for 2024 Election – This Is Despite Exclusive Gateway Pundit Video Showing Dozens of Individuals Stuffing Drop Boxes in 2020

The Wisconsin Supreme Court in July 2022 ruled that absentee drop boxes are illegal in the state. The court ruled 4-3 at the time that drop boxes can only be placed INSIDE election offices.

This was good news for those who value safe and secure elections. Unguarded drop boxes make it easier for people to cheat. Democrats know this and support it.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court reinstated the ballot drop boxes in the state.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported:

Wisconsin’s liberal-controlled Supreme Court on Friday restored the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the swing state ahead of the upcoming elections — a reversal of a past decision from the court that could impact voter participation. The 4-3 decision was a win for Democrats who argued the longstanding practice of allowing voters to file ballots into the locked, unmanned boxes made voting more accessible. That process, however, was highly criticized in 2020 by former President Donald Trump and Republicans who claimed without evidence that the boxes and absentee voting were rife with fraud. “Our decision today does not force or require that any municipal clerks use drop boxes. It merely acknowledges what (state law) has always meant: that clerks may lawfully utilize secure drop boxes in an exercise of theirstatutorily-conferred discretion,” Justice Ann Walsh Bradley wrote in the majority opinion.

Democrats and their media lapdogs like to say there was no evidence that the boxes and absentee ballot voting was rife with fraud. They are able to say this when they ignore all of the published evidence to the contrary.

The Gateway Pundit was the only national organization in 2020 that published exclusive footage of numerous individuals dumping multiple ballots into the drop boxes in Detroit, Michigan, prior to the 2020 presidential election.

in 2022, The Gateway Pundit purchased video footage from 13 drop boxes in the Detroit area from the 2020 election. What we found was astonishing.

In early September 2022, The Gateway Pundit released a shocking video compilation of individuals and sometimes teams of people depositing stacks of ballots into absentee ballot drop boxes at Detroit’s satellite voting centers before the November 2020 election.

The Gateway Pundit and 100 Percent Fed Up have been working with a team of investigators at MC4EI to uncover potential voter-related crimes and “irregularities” found on hundreds of hours of Detroit satellite office surveillance footage.

Thank you MC4EI for their investigative work on this.

