Bill Barr Laughs Out Loud with Neil Cavuto After Steve Bannon Is Sent to Prison — Attorney Jeff Clark Weighs In on Disgusting Display (VIDEO)

by
Former Trump AG Bill Barr laughs out loud at Steve Bannon going to prison. Disgusting.

On Monday, former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon reported to prison in Danbury, Connecticut.

The Biden regime jailed the most important MAGA media personality for the four months prior to the 2024 presidential election.

They wanted him out of the way.

This is the definition of election interference.

Later in the day, Neil Cavuto and Bill Barr yucked it up over Bannon’s imprisonment.

Bill Barr got a good laugh out of it. It was truly revolting.

Attorney Jeff Clark called Bill Barr’s disgusting reaction to Steve Bannon’s imprisonment “breathtaking.”

Jeff Clark: “You need to get this clip… Bill Barr yucking it up with Neil Cavuto about Steve Bannon being sent to prison. With Barr saying, ‘Well I’m not losing any sleep over it,’ with a big grin on his face. It’s really remarkable. To think that the former AG is gleeful that someone is going to jail… especially someone who was a top adviser to the President that selected him…is really just breathtaking.”

