“St. Michael the Archangel – Be Our Protection Against Wickedness and Snares of the Devil” – Local Priest Prays for Steve Bannon and America As War Room Host Reports to Prison (VIDEO)

Steve Bannon delivers his final remarks before he reports to prison on Monday, July, 1, 2024.

On Monday former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon reported to prison in Danbury, Connecticut, on Monday.

The Biden regime jailed the most important MAGA media personality for the four months prior to the 2024 presidential election.

They wanted him out of the way.

This is the definition of election interference.

On Monday Steve Bannon spoke in front of the prison surrounded by hundreds of supporters before his incarceration.

Several prominent conservatives joined Steve on Monday including: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Eric Prince, former NYC Police Chief Bernard Kerik, and his faithful daughter Maureen Bannon.

A local priest prays for Steve Bannon and America – calls out Satan and the evil spirits as Steve Bannon heads to prison for four months, another political prisoner of the Biden regime.

Following his final remarks, a local priest who attended the rally prayed for Steve and America at the end of the rally. His prayer was for strength during this time of government persecution.

His prayer:

Thank you, Father. St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and the snares of the devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray. Then do thou, Prince of the Heavenly Host, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan and all the evil spirits who wander through the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen. Ave Maria, purisimah. God bless you. Thank you.

God bless our friend Steve and protect us all from this wickedness.

