NATO Takes On China

Commentary

During the NATO Summit in Washington on July 10, member nations became irreversibly involved in countering communist China’s adventurism around the world by declaring and identifying Beijing as the enabler and sustainer of Russia.

In Section 26 of the July 10 communiqué, NATO was clear in its view on the People’s Republic of China (PRC): “The PRC has become a decisive enabler of Russia’s war against Ukraine through its so-called ‘no limits’ partnership and its large-scale support for Russia’s defence industrial base. This increases the threat Russia poses to its neighbours and to Euro-Atlantic security.”

NATO has established a red line, and there is now little ambiguity that the bloc views the PRC as the instigator of world tensions and conflict.

China Is Identified as the Reason Russia Is Still Standing NATO came out swinging at China and said further in the communiqué:

“We call on the PRC, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council with a particular responsibility to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, to cease all material and political support to Russia’s war effort. This includes the transfer of dual-use materials, such as weapons components, equipment, and raw materials that serve as inputs for Russia’s defence sector. The PRC cannot enable the largest war in Europe in recent history without this negatively impacting its interests and reputation.”

In response, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pushed back and called NATO’s statements “groundless accusations.” He warned NATO against creating tension with Beijing.

The reality is that China is the largest maker of 152 mm and 122 mm artillery ammunition, 7.62×39 machine gun ammunition, drones, spare parts for all Russian aircraft, missiles, and other vital war material Russia needs to continue the Ukraine war effort. No one else makes the common equipment, ordnance, and supplies Russia needs.

The succor provided by China to Russia has been immense, according to National Intelligence Director Avril Haines . Iran and North Korea are part of this satellite of defense industrial production and provide much support, including the opportunity for China to feign noninvolvement. Still, the machine tooling and production resources and expertise in these Chinese “colonies” are rendered by Chinese advisers.

Chinese Ships Sail Through US Territory; Beijing Sends Troops to Europe NATO’s statement was based on the concern that the Chinese regime was becoming directly involved in the affairs of NATO member nations. Beijing wasted little time adding to this perception by two provocative actions.

Almost immediately upon release of the NATO statement on China, naval forces of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) conducted an “innocent passage” through U.S. territory, the Aleutian Islands chains. Four PLAN ships passed through two points in the chain and then departed.