National Embarrassment: Biden Campaign to Stop Feeding Questions to Media After Being Exposed on Live Television

The Biden campaign has been forced to abandon its controversial practice of feeding pre-scripted questions to media outlets after a humiliating exposure on national television.

The Gateway Pundit reported that radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders confirmed that the questions she asked to Joe Biden in a recent interview were provided by the White House ahead of time. This comes after Biden’s widely criticized debate performance.

Biden participated in two pre-recorded interviews post-debate; one with Wisconsin-based WAUK and another with Philly-based WURD. In both instances, Biden seemed to struggle with articulating his thoughts clearly. During the interview with WURD, Biden told Lawful-Sanders that he was proud to be the first black woman to serve with a black president.

“And by the way, I’m proud to be – as I’ve said – the first Vice President – first black woman to serve with a black president,” Biden said.

Following these interviews, Lawful-Sanders spoke with CNN’s Victor Blackwell about the process leading up to her conversation with Biden. When asked whether the questions she asked Biden were sent to her by the White House or if she had to submit them for approval beforehand, Lawful-Sanders responded: “The questions were sent to me for approval. I approved them.”

Upon further questioning by CNN, Lawful-Sanders confirmed that the White House did indeed send her the questions prior to the interview. Out of eight potential questions provided, she chose four that she felt were most appropriate for their discussion.

“If the White House is trying now to prove the vim, vigor, acuity of the President I don’t know how they do that by sending questions first before the interview so that the President knows what’s coming,” Blackwell said.’

Read:

In a similar revelation, Earl Ingram of CivicMedia told ABC News that he was provided a list of questions in advance of his interview with President Joe Biden this week. "Yes, I was given some questions for Biden," Ingram confirmed. He was given five questions and ended up asking four of them.

Following these disclosures, the Biden campaign will no longer feed media outlets questions for future interviews after being embarrassingly exposed on national television, as reported by the New York Post and ABC News.

“While interview hosts have always been free to ask whatever questions they please, moving forward we will refrain from offering suggested questions,” a source familiar with Biden’s booking operation for media outlets told The Post Saturday.

The Biden campaign later claimed it’s common to send interviewers suggested talking points.

“Hosts are always free to ask the questions they think will best inform their listeners,” Biden spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said in a statement.