MSNBC’s Joy Reid Suggests Biden Surviving COVID is the Same as Trump Surviving an Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

Joy Reid of MSNBC is either incredibly desperate or completely insane. Maybe both.

Today, Reid suggested that if Biden survives his current case of COVID, that it’s just like Trump surviving an assassination attempt where someone nearly blew his brains out with a gun.

Are the people who run MSNBC capable of feeling shame or embarrassment?

NewsBusters has details:

Reid swerved into a conspiracy theory territory when she seemed to hint that the shooting was staged because of the so-called “photo-op” on stage. “Donald Trump is an elderly man who, for whatever reason, was given nine seconds to take a photo-op during an active shooter situation. Weird situation, we’ll figure that out one day,” she speculated. She proceeded to whine that Trump’s “survival of that and bouncing right back and going right to his convention is being conveyed in the media world as a sign of strength.” That comment was followed up with her insane suggestion that Biden recovering from a bug 99 percent of people survived was somehow on par with surviving getting shot in the head with a bullet: This current president of the United States is 81 years old and has COVID, should he be fine in a couple of days, doesn’t that convey exactly the same thing? That he’s strong enough – older than Trump – to have gotten something that used to really be fatal to people his age. So, if he does fine out of it and comes back and is able to do rallies, isn’t that exactly the same? “It should,” former Biden flack Jen Psaki agreed. “It should.”

Here’s the video:

HILARIOUS!

MSNBC says that Biden recovering from Covid is the same as Trump surviving the bullet of an assassin. Ok Jen. pic.twitter.com/AgJiQyFCet — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 17, 2024

Is this really what passes for ‘news’ at MSNBC?

This is seriously one of the most insane segments I've ever seen. Even Psaki seemed to be hoping she wasn't gonna finish this thought. They should move her to Morning Joe so she can be taken off the air. https://t.co/BanYEdyTSR — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 17, 2024

How does Reid still have a job?