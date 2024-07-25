“I Am Disgusted” – Mr. Beast Cuts Ties with Longtime Friend Kris Tyson, Who Came Out as Transgender, Following Allegations of Inappropriate Messages to a Minor

Popular content creator Jimmy Donaldson, better known as Mr.Beast, announced on Wednesday that he is severing all ties with his longtime collaborator and friend Kris Tyson, who recently came out as transgender.

This decision follows allegations against Tyson regarding inappropriate interactions with a minor.

Tyson, a key figure in the MrBeast channel since its inception, came out as transgender last year.

The biggest tragedy of this story is that Tyson had a beautiful wife and toddler before deciding to start taking hormone replacement therapy. He is now getting divorced.

Tyson has been dressing like a woman for some time but officially “came out” as transgender during an interview with fellow YouTuber Anthony Padilla. During the conversation, Tyson declared, “I am a woman.”

“Six, seven, eight months ago my hair started growing out, all these kinds of things,” Tyson said. “I wasn’t quite sure exactly who I was yet, but I knew I was not cis-gendered. I needed the freedom to express myself and figure out who I was.”

During the interview, Tyson said that he is changing the spelling of his name to “Kris” and using “she/her” pronouns.

The allegations against Tyson were first brought to light by an account named Prism42 on Youtube, which posted a 44-minute video on June 13, according to Rolling Stones.

The video outlined alleged evidence of Tyson's inappropriate interactions with a now 20-year-old named Lava, claiming that these interactions began when Tyson was 20, and Lava was just 13.

Tyson communicated with the teen ager via various platforms, including Twitter, Snapchat, and Discord, with Tyson sending potentially inappropriate snaps. One of the accusations pointed to an alleged Snapchat message from Tyson to Lava with an inappropriate caption.

In response to the allegations, Tyson released a statement on the social media platform X:

"I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health. I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations Lava has vocally supported that they are false. Having said that, I humbly apologise to anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online. To lump these two factors together to create a narrative that my behavior extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen. In past years, I have learned that my old humor is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself I don't want these accusations to impact the hundreds of people who work at MrBeast, which is why I have stepped away.”

Lava also released a statement commending Mr. Beast for his serious handling of the situation and for hiring a third-party investigator. While Lava denied the specific allegations involving them, he expressed support for further investigations into other allegations against Tyson.

Mr. Beast released his own statement, expressing disgust and opposition to the alleged actions:

“Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts. During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions. I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings.”